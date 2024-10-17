Ramp Teams Up with CPAmerica to Redefine Corporate Card and Bill Payment Solutions

"With Ramp's innovative solutions, our members will have access to significant time and cost savings, enhanced capacity through automation, and an accelerated ability to deliver strategic advisory services," said Horvath. Post this

"We deeply believe in the transformative power of technology to unlock new opportunities for accountants," says Brad Gustafson, Head of Accounting Partner Channel, Ramp. "We're thrilled to be a Preferred Partner for CPAmerica, and help even more firms achieve their goals, grow their practice, and deliver higher-value services."

Ramp joins over 70 CPAmerica Preferred Providers, and is dedicated to supporting the growth, longevity, and success of accounting firms through the strategic implementation of cutting-edge technology.

"We are delighted to welcome Ramp as a new Preferred Partner," said Grace Horvath, President & CEO of CPAmerica. "With Ramp's innovative solutions, our members will have access to significant time and cost savings, enhanced capacity through automation, and an accelerated ability to deliver strategic advisory services."

About CPAmerica, Inc.:

CPAmerica, Inc. is an accounting association made up of independent certified public accounting firms that is built on four key goals: to continuously improve; to make more money; to strengthen relationships among member firms; and to bring prestige to firms both domestically and internationally. CPAmerica is a member of Crowe Global, an accounting network with 230+ independent accounting and advisory services firms in 140+ countries that have a combined firm revenue of $5.3 billion. Learn more about CPAmerica at http://www.cpamerica.org.

About Ramp:

Ramp is designed to help businesses save time and money by simplifying and automating financial operations across expense management, accounts payable, travel bookings, procurement, vendor management, accounting automations, and more. 25,000+ companies of every size, from family-owned farms to e-commerce giants to space startups, use the Ramp platform to control spend and automate tedious tasks, so they can focus on strategic priorities. To date, the company has collectively saved over $1 billion and 10 million hours of manual work. Learn more at http://www.ramp.com.

Media Contact

Amy Azoulay, CPAmerica, Inc., 3527274070, [email protected], www.cpamerica.org

SOURCE CPAmerica, Inc.