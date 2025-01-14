Rampart Communications and Virginia Tech Awarded $9.9 Million from CHIPS Act grant

This $9.9 million grant propels innovation in secure wireless communication, enhancing spectral efficiency, tackling interference, and strengthening global connectivity. Post this

"We at Rampart are honored to receive this grant for continued research and development for the Public Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund," said Matt Ball, CEO of Rampart Communications. "Our vision is to build a safer, more connected future by developing technologies that exceed the highest standards of security and performance. This award will enable us to scale these efforts and deepen our impact on U.S. Supply chain and wireless leadership."

"Virginia Tech has a long-standing history of pioneering next generation wireless networks and technologies built on a foundation of world-class research expertise in wireless and security," said Dan Sui, Senior Vice President of Research and Innovation at Virginia Tech. "We look forward to partnering with Rampart Communications to provide innovative solutions that advance secure and resilient wireless communication technologies to address today's most pressing connectivity challenges."

By aligning with the NTIA's goals of fostering secure, interoperable, and future-proof connectivity solutions, Rampart and Virginia Tech are proud to contribute to strengthening communities and advancing global connectivity.

About Rampart Communications, Inc.

Founded in 2016, Rampart Communications, Inc. is a privately held, U.S. owned and operated, high-growth technology company, based in Linthicum Heights, MD. Rampart has achieved fundamental breakthroughs in the mathematical and engineering foundations of communications technology, building a robust intellectual property portfolio in wireless communications and a growing base of independent third-party validations and customers in the defense sector.

About Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech is a designated R1 institution with locations in Blacksburg and Roanoke, Virginia, and the Washington D.C. metro area including the Innovation Campus. One of six senior military colleges in the U.S., Virginia Tech offers approximately 280 undergraduate and graduate degree programs to more than 38,000 undergraduate, graduate, and professional students. Encompassing over $419 million in sponsored research expenditures in fiscal year 2023, the university has invested in Research Frontiers, bringing diverse expertise that transcends traditional discipline boundaries. In partnership with higher education institutions, industry, government, and foundations, these focus areas address emerging challenges and opportunities that seek to improve the human condition and create a better world for all.

