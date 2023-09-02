RAMPART IC Announces the Addition of Rob Williamson to Its Board of Managers

"The Rampart team is excited and honored to have Rob join our Board of Managers and leadership team," said Rampart President and CEO Tom Livingston. "Rob brings a wealth of commercial experience and business leadership skills that will be tremendous in supporting Rampart's growth." Tweet this

Interventional cardiologists spend extended time in catheterization labs. Their occupation is exposed to the highest levels of radiation in the world.1 These physicians often face debilitating injuries resulting from the 20-30-pound lead aprons traditionally worn to reduce radiation exposure,2 with nearly half reporting some form of orthopedic injury.3 The Rampart M1128, which is designed for procedures conducted by interventional cardiologists, electrophysiologists, interventional neurologists, and interventional radiologists, is a fully adjustable and portable system equipped with transparent radiation-attenuating panels that have 1mm lead equivalency, creating a wide shielding area, protecting the physician and surrounding medical personnel. The powered device can easily be configured and adjusted to allow for subtle positioning to suit type of procedure and the body shape of the patient.

The Rampart system is used by several prominent US healthcare systems and prestigious university medical institutions. In addition, Rampart has signed agreements with distributors in the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America providing its radiation shielding solution to serve healthcare professionals in countries around the world.

"I am pleased to join the Board of Managers at Rampart," said Williamson. "Like many of the companies I have been involved with, Rampart has a unique value proposition that is specifically focused on an underserved population within our space. After 25 years in and around interventional labs, I have seen firsthand the impact that both radiation exposure and wearing lead can have on the body. Our healthcare providers deserve better, and Rampart is delivering. I'm honored to serve a company with such an important mission."

Founded in 2018, Rampart is a leading innovator of radiation attenuating medical devices for physicians and staff who perform interventional procedures using fluoroscopic and other medical imaging equipment. Designed to protect the entire team during procedures, Rampart's products allow teams to operate without having to wear heavy lead aprons and other garments that have been known to cause debilitating musculoskeletal and orthopedic issues for operators. The company's flagship product, the M1128, is used in cath labs worldwide.

Learn more at rampartic.com

Zakeri F, Hirobe T, Akbari K. Biological effects of the low–dose radiation exposure on interventional cardiologist. International atomic energy agency: Occ Med ( Lond) 2010;60(6): 464-9 Orme NM, Rihal CS, Gulati R, et al. Occupational health hazards of working in the interventional laboratory: a multisite case control study of physicians and allied staff. J Am Coll Cardiol 2015; 65: 820-6. Klein LW, Tra Y, Garratt KN, et al. Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions. Occupational health hazards of interventional cardiologists in the current decade: Results of the 2014 SCAI membership survey. Catheter Cardiovasc Interv. 2015 Nov; 86(5):913-24.

"The Rampart team is excited and honored to have Rob join our Board of Managers and leadership team," said Rampart President and CEO Tom Livingston. "Rob brings a wealth of commercial experience and business leadership skills that will be tremendous in supporting Rampart's growth."

Media Contact

Michael Jones, Rampart IC, 1 205-706-2586, [email protected]

SOURCE Rampart IC