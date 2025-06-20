Ramped Body Position Increases Oxygenation During Mechanical Ventilation

A study in Anesthesia Progress found that the ramped body position significantly improves oxygenation and ventilation in patients with severe obesity undergoing general anesthesia for dental procedures. Compared to the semi-Fowler position, the ramped position led to better pulmonary gas exchange, suggesting it should be the preferred posture during mechanical ventilation in this patient population.
GLEN ALLEN, Va., June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anesthesia Progress – Undergoing general anesthesia (GA) for dental procedures is becoming increasingly common, but it still carries some inherent risks. These risks are amplified when patients have comorbid conditions, such as obesity. When determining the correct care plan for a patient with obesity who will undergo GA, clinicians must consider the appropriate body positioning of the patient to have adequate ventilation, especially in patients with severe obesity.
To assess which body position would best suit patients with severe obesity who are difficult to intubate, researchers from the Health Sciences University of Hokkaido in Hokkaido, Japan, recently published a study in the current issue of Anesthesia Progress. Lead author Hiroyo Yoshimoto, DDS, PhD, and colleagues state, "The present study aimed to compare respiratory function in the ramped position vs the semi-Fowler position by evaluating 2 indices of respiratory function, P(A-a)DO2 and P/F ratio, as indicators of ventilation and oxygenation, respectively."
This retrospective study compared data from 17 patients with severe obesity (body mass index ≥35 kg/m2) who underwent intubated GA for dental treatment. Researchers examined data related to ventilation (P(A-a)DO2) and oxygenation (P/F ratio) in patients when they were in either the ramped or semi-Fowler positions. The ramped position was defined as the torso being elevated to approximately 30°, with the shoulders raised more and the head lowered so that the ear and sternum were horizontally aligned. The semi-Fowler position was defined as the torso being elevated to approximately 30° and the head and back aligned on the chair back.
In reviewing the patient data, Yoshimoto et al. found no significant differences in patient demographics or anesthetic duration during the procedures. All procedures were also uneventful. The researchers did find that mean ventilation (P(A-a)DO2) was significantly lower in the ramped group (168.83 [54.18] mm Hg) than in the semi-Fowler group (273.33 [39.72] mm
Hg); the mean oxygenation (P/F ratio) was significantly higher in the ramped group (354.44 [88.88]) than in the semi-Fowler group (225.40 [67.49]).
These results indicate that the ramped position was better for patients with severe obesity to maximize pulmonary gas exchange and oxygenation during GA that included mechanical ventilation. Given the results, Yoshimoto and colleagues conclude, "These findings suggest that the ramped position, which has previously been shown to improve mask ventilation and intubation in patients with obesity, may also contribute to more appropriate alveolar gas exchange during the maintenance of general anesthesia. The ramped position is recommended when managing patients with severe obesity during general anesthesia."
Full text of the article, "Ramped Position Improves Oxygenation During
Mechanical Ventilation for Patients With Severe Obesity," Anesthesia Progress, Vol. 72, No. 2, 2025, is now available at: www.anesthesiaprogress.org
About Anesthesia Progress
Anesthesia Progress is the official publication of the American Dental Society of Anesthesiology (ADSA). The quarterly journal is dedicated to providing a better understanding of the advances being made in the science of pain and anxiety control in dentistry. The journal invites submissions of review articles, reports on clinical techniques, case reports, and conference summaries. To learn more about the ADSA, visit: https://www.adsahome.org
Media Contact
Maria Preston-Cargill, KnowledgeWorks Global, 1 7857661918, [email protected], https://www.kwglobal.com/
SOURCE Anesthesia Progress
Share this article