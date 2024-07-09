Rams Head, BMI, and Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County Present the Annapolis Songwriters Festival

We are thrilled to present this event for a third year in Annapolis, one both locals and tourists look forward to. There's nowhere else in this region where festival attendees can experience the faces, names, and stories behind the industry's biggest hits" - Kyle Muehlhauser, festival co-owner. Post this

Tickets on sale Friday, July 12 at 12 PM via the official website annapolissongwritersfestival.com.

Presented by Rams Head in partnership with BMI, Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County, and the City of Annapolis, the festival offers four days of music featuring national headliners alongside numerous free showcases. Free showcases will be scattered along a walkable "songwriters trail," highlighting Annapolis' hidden gems including restaurants, shops, and landmarks from Maryland Hall to downtown's City Dock. Venues include Rams Head On Stage, Rams Head Tavern, City Dock, Maryland Hall, Watermark Cruises, Metropolitan, Galway Bay, Garden on Market Space, Red Red Wine Bar, Graduate Hotel, Capital Hotel patio, Stan & Joe's, 49 West, King of France Tavern, Banneker-Douglass Museum, and Dinner Under The Stars on the first block of West Street.

The festival kicks off Thursday, September 12th at 6 PM at Rams Head Tavern with four hours of free live music on the patio. The kick-off party will be followed by Johnnyswim at Maryland Hall, continuing with events in over fifteen venues across downtown Annapolis until Sunday, September 15, 2024. Landmark events at City Dock include JJ Grey & Mofro and Citizen Cope on Friday, September 13th, a free show on Saturday with artists to be announced, and festival closer, Lee Brice, on Sunday, September 15th. In addition to BMI artists, the festival also features more than forty Annapolis songwriters. The full free show schedule will be released in early September.

"We are thrilled to present this event for a third year in Annapolis. This festival has grown to be a highlight of the fall season and one both locals and tourists look forward to. There's no where else in this region where festival attendees can experience the faces, names, and stories behind the industry's biggest hits" said Kyle Muehlhauser, festival co-owner.

Festival experiences include the uniquely popular Water Taxi Karaoke presented by Bose in partnership with Watermark Cruises on Friday and Saturday and streamed live on Facebook. New to this year's festival are songwriting workshops at Maryland Hall and a Bose Sound Experience. Additional details to be announced.

The Annapolis Songwriters Festival draws inspiration from the highly successful Key West Songwriters Festival, the largest event of its kind. By celebrating the artistry behind music, the festival aims to connect music enthusiasts with the voices and stories behind the songs in a personal setting, while showcasing Annapolis as a music destination.

In partnership with Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County, festival goers are encouraged to stay at one of the many popular Downtown hotels to fully immerse themselves in everything Annapolis and its surrounding area has to offer. In addition to enjoying the festival, visitors can take advantage of boating cruises and tours, explore historic sites, and indulge in Chesapeake Bay cuisine at local restaurants in Annapolis. Trip planning resources and information can be found at http://www.visitannapolis.org.

For downtown parking, the new Hillman Garage (0.2 mi from City Dock) is recommended, accessible from Duke of Gloucester or Gorman Street. Ride share options are recommended for events at City Dock with drop off in front of the Annapolis Harbormaster Office located at 1 Dock Street.

For updates, follow on Facebook & Instagram: @annapolissongwritersfestival

ABOUT RAMS HEAD:

Rams Head Presents owns and operates Rams Head On Stage in Annapolis, Maryland which has been recognized as the Top Club under 500 seats in the world by Pollstar Magazine. Rams Head also provides programming for Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts in Annapolis, Maryland and Key West Theater and The Key West Amphitheater in Key West, Florida. Rams Head Presents purchased the Key West Songwriters Festival in 2021 and presented the inaugural Annapolis Songwriters Festival in September 2022. The festival successfully returned in 2023 and once again in 2024. Rams Head Group is a family owned and operated restaurant company since 1989. Rams Head Group currently owns and operates four restaurant locations in Maryland: Rams Head Tavern in Annapolis, MD; Rams Head Roadhouse in Crownsville, MD; Rams Head Shore House in Stevensville, MD; Rams Head Dockside in Glen Burnie, MD and a fifth location in Florida: Rams Head Southernmost in Key West, FL. For additional information visit ramsheadpresents.com | ramsheadgroup.com.

ABOUT BMI:

Celebrating over 80 years of service to songwriters, composers, music publishers and businesses, BMI®is a global leader in music rights management, serving as an advocate for the value of music. BMI represents the public performance rights in over 22.4 million musical works created and owned by more than 1.4 million songwriters, composers, and music publishers. The Company negotiates music license agreements and distributes the fees it generates as royalties to its affiliated writers and publishers when their songs are performed in public. In 1939, BMI created a groundbreaking open-door policy becoming the only performing rights organization to welcome and represent the creators of blues, jazz, country, and American roots music. Today, the musical compositions in BMI's repertoire, from chart toppers to perennial favorites, span all genres of music and are consistently among the most-performed hits of the year. For additional information and the latest BMI news, visit bmi.com, follow us on X and Instagram @BMI or stay connected through BMI's Facebook page. Sign up for BMI's The Weekly™ and receive our e-newsletter every week to stay up to date on all things music.

Royal Bundy, Rams Head Presents, 443.482.9277, [email protected] , annapolissongwritersfestival.com

