Rams Head Presents Announces Fifth Concert Season at Point of the Bluff Vineyards

"Point of the Bluff offers exceptional wine and teaming up to add a live music element has created a truly unique concert experience," said Kyle Muehlhauser, co-owner of Rams Head Presents. Post this

Point of the Bluff Vineyards is located in the Finger Lakes region of New York and kicked off their inaugural year in 2019. Past performers include Old Crow Medicine Show, Donavon Frankenreiter, Steve Earle, Trace Adkins, Josh Ritter, Patty Griffin, Ani DiFranco, Michael Franti, and more. The pavilion was crafted from upcycled, 500-year-old Douglas Fir timbers, which are experiencing their third life at the venue. Previously, they were part of the Welland Canal Lock and the Steamboat Landing Restaurant in Canandaigua, NY.

Adding to the allure of the picturesque concert venue is the availability of Hangar 17 wines, crafted by Point of the Bluff Vineyards on property. The Hangar 17 name is inspired by the rich aviation history of the Finger Lakes. Their gold medal-winning wine, Curtiss white, is named for Glenn Curtiss, an aviation leader and Finger Lakes' local hero. The actual Hangar 17 is the home of Point of the Bluff Vineyard's Cessna 208 Caravan Seaplane, which flies over Keuka Lake and the rest of the Finger Lakes wine region of New York.

"Point of the Bluff offers exceptional wine and teaming up to add a live music element has created a truly unique concert experience," said Kyle Muehlhauser, co-owner of Rams Head Presents. "We look forward to another successful season!"

Since 2019, Rams Head has poured Hangar 17 wine in all four restaurant locations in Maryland. Their draft wine system keeps every pour fresh while utilizing low-waste, eco-friendly and recyclable kegs. Both red and white blends are available as well as a seasonal offering.

About Rams Head:

Rams Head Presents owns and operates Rams Head On Stage in Annapolis, Maryland which has been recognized as the Top Club under 500 seats in the world by Pollstar Magazine. Rams Head also provides programming for Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts in Annapolis, Maryland, Key West Theater and The Key West Amphitheater in Key West, Florida, and Point of the Bluff Vineyards in Hammondsport, NY. Rams Head Presents purchased the Key West Songwriters Festival in 2021 and presented the inaugural Annapolis Songwriters Festival in September 2022. The festival successfully returned in 2023 and once again in 2024. Rams Head Group is a family owned and operated restaurant company since 1989. Rams Head Group currently owns and operates four restaurant locations in Maryland: Rams Head Tavern in Annapolis, MD; Rams Head Roadhouse in Crownsville, MD; Rams Head Shore House in Stevensville, MD; Rams Head Dockside in Glen Burnie, MD and a fifth location in Florida: Rams Head Southernmost in Key West, FL. For additional information visit ramsheadpresents.com | ramsheadgroup.com.

About Point of the Bluff:

Since 2007, Point of the Bluff Group has focused on highlighting the beauty of the Finger Lakes through fresh food, live music and award-winning wines. Our boutique size allows our winemaking team to fully control every aspect of the process. Our production includes a full range of wines, from old-world style varietals to modern, sustainable canned sippers. In 2019, Point of the Bluff launched Concerts at Point of the Bluff. At every show we offer a variety of craft wine, beer, and food from some of our local favorites. The Point of the Bluff Group's focus on customer experience and delivering high quality services to the upstate New York region extends to their restaurant and luxury accommodations at The Park Inn (FLX Focused Fine Dining), Crooked Lake Ice Cream Company, and Glenn Scott Farm (No-Till organic practicing farm).

Media Contact

Royal Bundy, Rams Head Presents, 443-482-9277, [email protected], https://www.ramsheadpresents.com/

SOURCE Rams Head Presents