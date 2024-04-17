Rams Head Roadhouse Celebrates 20 Years of Exceptional Dining and Memorable Experiences

"As we celebrate this 20-year milestone, we are incredibly grateful to our loyal guests and dedicated team members who have been with us since the beginning. We look forward to continuing to serve our community and create more unforgettable memories." - Kyle Muehlhauser, co-owner of Rams Head Group Post this

"Our mission has always been to create a place that feels like home for everyone who walks through our doors," said Kyle Muehlhauser, co-owner of Rams Head Group. "As we celebrate this 20-year milestone, we are incredibly grateful to our loyal guests and dedicated team members who have been with us since the beginning. We look forward to continuing to serve our community and create more unforgettable memories."

Rams Head Roadhouse opened in April 2004 at the former site of Rudy's Tavern off General's Highway. The Roadhouse offers seating for 200 with a dining room, large bar area, and outside deck with heaters for year-round use.

Jodi Stokes has been with Rams Head Group for 22 years, serving as General Manager at the Roadhouse for the past 3 years. Stokes' natural hospitality and outstanding leadership has been instrumental in shaping the Roadhouse into what it is today. "We're proud to be the place where the game is always on and everyone knows your name," said Stokes. "We're looking forward to many more years of great food, great beer, and great music."

Fan favorites include pizza pan nachos, Rudy's pizza, crab dip, and steak fajitas. Executive Chef Chino Martinez has been with Rams Head Group for 19 years, leading the kitchen team at the Roadhouse for the past 6 years. His exceptional specials and twists on Rams Head classics offer unique options for both regulars and first time guests alike.

Rams Head Roadhouse is located at 1773 Generals Highway in Annapolis, Maryland. For more information about Rams Head Roadhouse please visit ramsheadroadhouse.com.

Celebration Details:

Rams Head Roadhouse

1773 Generals Highway

Annapolis, MD 21401

April 27th, 11 AM – 2 AM

Free Rudy's Pizza 11 AM – 12 PM

Cornhole, Facepainting, Kids Crafts

Giveaways including Rams Head merch, Rams Head On Stage tickets, gift cards

Live Music:

Aaron Hawkins 12 PM – 3 PM

Ryan Keith Band 4 PM – 8 PM

Sandra Dean Band 9 PM – 12 AM

Media Contact

Royal Bundy, Rams Head Group, 443-482-9277, [email protected], https://www.ramsheadgroup.com/

