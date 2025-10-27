Ramsi launches cutting-edge new technology for Hotel Revenue Management

Ramsi levels the playing field - giving every hotel the ability to react faster to market changes, capture revenue opportunities that would otherwise be missed, and do it all through a platform that's intuitive and cost-effective. Post this

Based in Boulder, Colorado, Ramsi was founded by a team of hospitality technology leaders, revenue management experts, and academic professors who capitalized on their decades of industry experience and data science proficiency to build this new platform offering powerful forecasting and analytics capabilities.

"Ramsi fully embraces agentic AI – a network of specialized agents that work together to analyze every factor influencing hotel performance. One agent focuses on historical bookings, another monitors future booking pace, while others track competitor pricing, segment mix, local events, and more," said Matt Schwartz, co-founder of Ramsi. "By combining this intelligence with seamless onboarding and competitive pricing, we deliver noticeable value that lets your hotel team focus on what truly matters – delivering exceptional guest experiences."

Ramsi has been awarded two major funding grants - a Small Business Innovation Research Grant from the U.S. National Science Foundation and an Advanced Industries Accelerator grant from the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade.

The Ramsi platform has been successfully implemented by several hospitality management companies, including Maine-based Migis Hotel Group.

"With the rise of AI tools, we explored several new platforms and ultimately found that Ramsi stands above the rest. The platform is nimble, intuitive, and integrates seamlessly with our revenue strategy. It enables our team to focus on big-picture decisions while the system handles the data-heavy work that isn't time-effective for humans," said Paul Raudonat, Director of Digital Sales and Marketing at Migis Hotel Group. "Just as important, the team behind Ramsi has been a true partner, proactively onboarding us, guiding us through best practices, and continually seeking feedback to improve the platform around our needs. It's cost-effective, efficient, and truly designed to help you grow revenue and profitability."

Designed to work with properties ranging from luxury boutiques to large chains, Ramsi can integrate with a wide variety of property management systems, making it easy to incorporate into existing operations.

"For too long, advanced pricing strategies have been reserved for the largest hotel chains with deep resources," said Jeff Loucks, Vice President of Revenue Strategy at Ramsi. "Ramsi levels the playing field - giving every hotel the ability to react faster to market changes, capture revenue opportunities that would otherwise be missed, and do it all through a platform that's intuitive and cost-effective."

