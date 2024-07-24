Ramsri Golla Showcases Groundbreaking AI at Google I/O India

Being part of Google I/O India was a fantastic experience, and I am eager to bring more innovative solutions to our clients, furthering our mission to leverage AI ethically and effectively. Post this

Golla's contribution to Google I/O India underscores his dedication and expertise in advancing AI capabilities, particularly in the realm of natural language processing. Knownwell is thrilled to celebrate this achievement, recognizing the significant impact Golla's work has on both the company and the broader AI community.

"We are incredibly proud of Ramsri's accomplishment at Google I/O India," said Mohan Rao, Chief Product & Technology Officer of Knownwell. "His work on extending Google's Gemma to multiple Indic languages demonstrates his commitment to pushing the boundaries of AI technology and its applications. Ramsri's contributions are invaluable to Knownwell's continued success and innovation."

Golla's experience includes founding and scaling AI SaaS applications, such as Questgen.ai and Supermeme.ai, reaching over 700k users and achieving significant revenue milestones. His active involvement in the AI community, coupled with his passion for sharing knowledge, has positioned him as a thought leader and influencer with a substantial following on social media.

At Knownwell, Golla focuses on developing cutting-edge AI solutions that provide actionable insights, enhance decision-making, and improve client relationships for B2B Professional Service Companies. His work transforms structured data and communications into valuable intelligence, driving operational efficiency and business success for clients.

"I am excited to continue my journey with Knownwell and to contribute to the transformative power of AI," said Golla. "Being part of Google I/O India was a fantastic experience, and I am eager to bring more innovative solutions to our clients, furthering our mission to leverage AI ethically and effectively."

About Knownwell

Knownwell, an AIaaS platform company, synthesizes an organization's natural communications, enterprise data, and public information into actionable intelligence to minimize client churn, maximize client growth, and drive operational efficiency. Knownwell equips mid-market professional services executives with the competitive edge they need—knowing their clients to strengthen client relationships, manage service quality perception, and calibrate alignment. To explore more about Knownwell's transformative platform, please visit knownwell.com.

Media Contact

Courtney Baker

615-266-3497

[email protected]

https://knownwell.com

