Ramtech Completes Modular Building Manufacturing Phase For Denver International Airport Concourse Expansion

MANSFIELD, Texas, Sept. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Design-build construction firm Ramtech Building Systems of Mansfield, TX has announced that the company has completed the manufacturing phase on the 36 modular sections that will make up the 26,312 square foot modular building addition for Denver International Airport's (DIA) Concourse A East Groundload Phase II Terminal Expansion. The modular construction project is part of the second phase of an upgrade and expansion of the airport's Concourse A commuter facility that will connect to a 38,929 square foot modular building Ramtech previously constructed for DIA in 2018. The new addition will extend east toward the flight line and provide five additional gates for Frontier Airlines. The concourse addition is being constructed a co-op effort with other local contractors under a joint venture project between Turner Construction Company and Flatiron Construction Corporation.

Ramtech's scope of work will provide for core and shell construction including the exterior walls, interior walls with applied gypsum board, all shear walls, complete floor and roof assemblies, and the exterior wall and floor penetrations for the mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems. The modular building will be set on an engineered concrete block pier foundation system and has been designed to meet a 160-mph enhanced windspeed requirement. Ramtech worked with HNTB Corporation in a design-assist role to aid in developing the Type-IIb modular structure. The installation of the modular building sections is scheduled to begin at the end of the first week of October and is expected to take six weeks to complete. Denver International Airport will use the new modular-built terminal for a minimum of five years while they continue to develop their permanent expansion plans.

Since 1982 Ramtech Building Systems has been providing innovative relocatable modular buildings and two types of permanent modular construction for commercial companies, educational institutions, government agencies, and healthcare providers throughout the Southern United States. As a vertically integrated design-build construction company, Ramtech provides full in-house design, a manufacturer direct product, and complete site construction services all within a single-source solution. Ramtech can offer facilities built using permanent modular construction on both a pier and beam or concrete slab foundation. Both options combine the best of off-site manufacturing and on-site construction techniques to produce a building faster and with less cost, but identical in the look, functionality, and life expectancy of a completely site-built structure. By emphasizing a value engineering approach, Ramtech has successfully completed over 4,600 diverse projects of all sizes. For more information, visit the company's website at RamtechModular.com.

