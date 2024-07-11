Ramtech Receives First Place MBI Awards of Distinction Honor at the 2024 World of Modular Convention

Design-build construction firm Ramtech Building Systems of Mansfield, TX has announced that the company has received a first place Awards of Distinction trophy at the 41st annual Modular Building Institute 2024 World of Modular Conference and Tradeshow. Over 1,500 attendees gathered at the sold-out conference for networking opportunities and to hear speakers and presenters from across the world.

MANSFIELD, Texas, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Design-build construction firm Ramtech Building Systems of Mansfield, TX has announced that the company has received a first place Awards of Distinction trophy at the 41st annual Modular Building Institute 2024 World of Modular Conference and Tradeshow. The sold-out conference welcomed over 1,500 attendees who gathered for networking opportunities and to hear speakers and presenters from across the world.

Ramtech received the first first-place award in the Relocatable Modular Correctional category for the 4,760 square foot police station and short-term holding facility built and installed for the City of Clyde, TX. The facility was designed to replace an aging facility with the criteria that it could be easily relocated in the future if required. The relocatable modular building provides space for private offices for the chief of police and his support staff, a large training area for patrol officers, one intake and two interrogation rooms, and a patrol work room with an adjoining short-term holding area. It also contains large evidence and file storage areas, an I/T room, break room, armory, and shower and locker rooms.

The building finishes were selected for prioritizing security and resilience by using impact resistant gypsum on the interior walls and resilient tile flooring. The secure ceilings in the intake, interrogation, and holding rooms used painted gypsum wall board with acoustical lay-in tile in all of the other common areas. The exterior utilized a parapet wall design which combined ribbed steel panels with a masonry wainscot.

The police station was set and finished out while the new asphalt parking lot was concurrently poured and finished adjacent to the caliche building pad. The city's key motivations for the project were the speed that modular construction provides along with the control of the direct and indirect costs which required shifting as many work scopes as possible to the manufacturing phase.

Ramtech's winning project and all of the other 2024 MBI Awards of Distinction entries are available for viewing by visiting the Modular Building Institute website at http://www.modular.org.

About Ramtech Building Systems and Modular Construction

Since 1982 Ramtech Building Systems has been providing innovative relocatable modular buildings and two types of permanent modular construction for commercial companies, educational institutions, government agencies, and healthcare providers throughout the Southern United States. As a vertically integrated design-build construction company, Ramtech provides full in-house design, a manufacturer direct product, and complete site construction services all within a single-source solution. Ramtech can offer facilities built using permanent modular construction on both a pier and beam or concrete slab foundation. Both options combine the best of off-site manufacturing and on-site construction techniques to produce a building faster and with less cost, but identical in the look, functionality, and life expectancy of a completely site-built structure. By emphasizing a value engineering approach, Ramtech has successfully completed over 4,600 diverse projects of all sizes. For more information, visit the company's website at RamtechModular.com.

Media Contact

Steve Sickman, Ramtech Building Systems, 9725333245, [email protected], www.ramtechmodular.com

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Ramtech Building Systems