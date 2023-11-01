RAND Launches Building Design Group, Offering Comprehensive Services for Complex Projects

With a shortage of office workers and an abundance of vacant office space, repurposing underutilized spaces presents a pressing challenge. We are excited to assist clients in transforming these vacant office spaces into dynamic residential environments, revitalizing the city in the process. Post this

The Building Design Group offers a wide array of services with a particular emphasis on adaptive reuse and multi-disciplinary projects. By revitalizing existing structures, preserving their historical and architectural significance, and transforming them into vibrant residential, commercial, and cultural spaces, the group maximizes asset value and invigorates communities.

"As Principal, I am excited to lead our team in capitalizing on our existing service offerings and taking them to the next level," said Principal Peter Varsalona, PE, CEM, CBCP. "By tapping into the strengths and expertise of our talented multi-disciplinary teams, we are embarking on a natural progression that perfectly aligns with RAND's long-term vision. Our aim is to elevate coordination and project management and provide innovative solutions, delivering exceptional outcomes that exceed expectations."

Regarding the current challenges in New York City, Varsalona stated, "With a shortage of office workers and an abundance of vacant office space, repurposing underutilized spaces presents a pressing challenge. Our adaptive reuse practice offers creative solutions perfectly timed for the current market dynamics and emerging opportunities in the commercial sector. We are excited to assist clients in transforming these vacant office spaces into dynamic residential environments, revitalizing the city in the process."

On the looming Local Law 97 carbon emissions reduction deadlines, Director of Design & Project Management Suzanna Takayama, RA added, "Maintaining a strong focus on sustainability and energy efficiency in our design projects has become paramount. RAND's Building Design Group collaborates closely with our Energy Services Group to help our clients achieve and maintain Local Law 97 compliance while striving for cost-effective and eco-friendly solutions."

"RAND's Building Design Group represents a significant expansion of our capabilities and highlights our commitment to providing holistic solutions," said Stephen A. Varone, AIA, Founder and President of RAND. "We bring together a talented team of professionals dedicated to delivering transformative outcomes, breathing new life into existing structures and contributing to sustainable community development."

A select list of RAND's recent projects includes:

HxH Residences: HxH Residences, a ground-up ten-story, 135-foot-tall development. Built on the site of a former six-story Tuck-It-Away Self-Storage warehouse, it encompasses 56,160 square feet with 60 modern living units. Designed by Ben Hanson Architect with RAND as the Engineer and Architect of Record, this development by Churchill Real Estate Holdings is located in Manhattan's West Chelsea Arts District, nestled between the Hudson River and The High Line Park. The residence offers comfortable living spaces and advanced building systems, as well as a suite of amenities for the residents' convenience and enjoyment, including a doorman, gym, bike room, garden, and nine outdoor parking spaces, providing a curated urban living experience within the heart of a vibrant neighborhood.





435 West 19th Street: As Architect and Engineer of Record, RAND designed and oversaw the conversion and multi-story expansion of a former five-story warehouse into an eight-story boutique residential building with a penthouse, situated in the heart of West Chelsea, Manhattan. RAND's services encompassed architectural design, interior design, structural engineering, MEP (Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing) systems, Special Inspections, and Code and Zoning Compliance. This transformation delivered a residence that not only offers urban convenience but also features an array of amenities, including a 24/7 attended lobby, a fitness center, bicycle storage, and a captivating common rooftop terrace that provides sweeping views of the uptown skyline





Floating Hospital Flagship Clinic Facility: RAND's third clinic build-out for The Floating Hospital, a provider of healthcare and health education to New York City's underserved communities, including families living in shelters and victims of domestic violence since 1886. RAND completed the tenant interior build-out of a three-story, 25,085-square-foot former industrial space provided to the tenant by the landlord as a vacant "vanilla white box." This project involved the transformation of former 1920s manufacturing building in Long Island City into a state-of-the-art flagship clinic facility, providing essential medical and dental services to the community.

About RAND

Founded in 1987, RAND Engineering & Architecture, DPC is a New York City firm that specializes in the design and administration of programs for repair, upgrade, restoration, and adaptive re-use of residential, commercial, institutional, and retail properties. RAND offers a extensive suite of services, including exterior envelope repair, FISP compliance, window and door replacement, heating and plumbing upgrades, electrical systems enhancements, architectural design, ADA compliance, feasibility studies, plan reviews, structural engineering, parking structure inspections, garage repair programs, forensic surveys, benchmarking, energy audits, retro-commissioning, green roofs, and historic restoration. Additionally, RAND has dedicated teams for Industrial Rope Access, Drone Surveys, Infrared Surveys, 3D Laser Scanning, and Code & Zoning Compliance.

