RANDALL PINKETT AND KIRSTEN FARRELL to SPEAK AT PRINCETON COMMUNITY WORKS

Kirsten Farrell is the Director of the internationally known Goodman Center, which teaches communications and marketing professionals how to reach more people with more impact. She publishes the monthly newsletter "free-range thinking" and "The Do Good Better Blog," both of which are Goodman Center resources that share tools and guidance for public interest professionals to connect to and communicate with their audience.

Kirsten has facilitated innumerable workshops and webinars for clients including The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, UCLA, The National Museum of African American History and Culture, Bank of America, NOAA, Pew Charitable Trusts, The Gates Foundation, and many others.

Princeton Community Works includes a diverse group of individuals passionately dedicated to social good who come together online for a night of education and inspiration. The event, on Monday, January 29, 2024, from 5 pm - 9 pm, themed "Making Hope A Reality," promises to spark dialogue, share valuable knowledge, and equip attendees with tools to strengthen their nonprofit organizations.

Princeton Community Works 2024 is a virtual educational conference for nonprofit boards, staff, and volunteers.

PCW's founder and chairwoman Marge Smith said, "We realize nonprofits are facing challenging and changing times. When organizations are struggling, they lose sight of hope. Our workshops this year are designed to provide participants with tools to support their missions in this particular environment."

New this year are workshops such as "Tips and Tools for Utilizing AI," "Keys to Successful Fundraising," and "Turn Your Board into High Level Performers." More than a dozen workshops will be offered.

"We are excited about the Artificial Intelligence topic especially," Smith said, "as it is something that can greatly help nonprofits, but also it can cause concern. Understanding this technology to harness its power is very necessary. Knowledge sharing and collaboration has always been at the heart of what we do at PCW to help organizations increase their impact and further their visions."

Sharing Expertise, Strengthening Impact

Engaging with Experts: Our presenters are highly skilled and experienced in their field. We bring the opportunity to nonprofits and volunteers to learn from these professionals.

Panel Discussions: This year, two panels are featured, including experienced individuals who will explore various aspects of nonprofit work, from areas such as seeking grants and developing a diversity-oriented culture.

Registration and Additional Information

Registration is now open at http://www.princetoncommunityworks.org/register. Secure your spot to be part of this enriching experience. Scholarships and group registrations are offered.

Stay Connected

Follow us on social media for updates:

Threads: @pcwnonprofitconference

Facebook: @PrincetonCommunityWorks

Instagram: @pcwnonprofitconference

At-A-Glance

PCW Annual Conference - An online learning conference for nonprofits

Monday, January 29, 2024

5-9 PM (EST)

THEME: "Making Hope A Reality"

$20 per attendee

PCW is more than just an event; it's a catalyst for collective learning and impact within the nonprofit community. Join us for a night of valuable insights, meaningful connections, and ignite your renewed dedication to making a difference

