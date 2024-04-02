Randy Gross of Duthie Power Services to Present at the Annual EGSA Conference in Miami, FL

"Even beyond the Spring and Fall conferences, EGSA offers certification courses and educational opportunities for professionals in all positions of the power generation industry. We strive to elevate all members of our industry whenever possible." Post this

Co-presented by Randy Gross and Jon Pinney of Buckeye Power Sales, the "Development and Retention of Service Technicians" educational session will discuss skill-building pathways and how staff development improves technician retention. Randy adds, "We will also present case studies from each of our companies that demonstrate successful approaches to the development and retention of service technicians."

As Duthie Power's Head of Sales and Quality Assurance, Randy Gross has long been dedicated to creating educational opportunities for his colleagues in the power industry. "Before leading the QA and Sales departments at Duthie Power, I was the Service Manager and oversaw a large expansion of our technician roster," says Randy. "In that time, I learned a lot of strategies for ensuring you recruit and develop talent that you can retain for many years, including leading EGSA Certification training sessions for our technicians. I am excited to share these strategies at the EGSA conference."

For over 50 years, Duthie Power Services has served as the largest independent generator and fire pump service provider in Southern California. The Duthie team specializes in generator sales, installations, rentals, routine maintenance, diagnostics, repairs, and 24/7/365 emergency power restoration. The company's commitment to using high-quality parts, coupled with fast, guaranteed customer service and preventative maintenance packages, have made them an industry leader. Duthie Power is a family-owned business and active member of CSHE (California Society of Healthcare Engineers) and BOMA Orange County, as well as EGSA (Electrical Generating Systems Association), with offices in Long Beach and San Diego, California.

For more information, contact http://www.Duthiepower.com at 800-394-7697 and/or Jennifer Watkins at [email protected].

Twitter

SOURCE Duthie Power Services