Randy Rondberg Launches New Financial Literacy Initiative Aimed at Empowering Pre-Retirees Nationwide

"You don't get a second chance at retirement. The decisions you make in the final working years shape the next thirty. My goal is simple — give Americans the clarity and confidence to retire on their own terms, not on terms set by the markets or the IRS." — Randy Rondberg Post this

The initiative will feature monthly live workshops covering topics such as Social Security claiming strategies, the role of guaranteed income in a retirement portfolio, tax-smart distribution planning, and estate planning fundamentals. Participants will also gain access to a library of on-demand video content and downloadable worksheets designed to help them apply the concepts to their own financial situations.

In addition to the educational programming, Rondberg's team will offer complimentary one-on-one strategy sessions for participants who want personalized guidance. The goal, according to Rondberg, is not to sell products but to equip Americans with the clarity and confidence they need to make sound retirement decisions.

The first wave of workshops is scheduled to begin next month, with both in-person and virtual options available. Registration is open to the public.

Media Contact

Daniel Rondberg, nationsfirstfin.com, 1 8167789255, [email protected], nationsfirstfin.com

SOURCE nationsfirstfin.com