Randy Rondberg Launches New Financial Literacy Initiative Aimed at Empowering Pre-Retirees Nationwide

Industry veteran Randy Rondberg announces the rollout of a comprehensive financial literacy program designed to help Americans aged 50 and over navigate the complexities of retirement planning, Social Security optimization, and tax-efficient income strategies. The initiative combines free educational workshops, on-demand digital content, and one-on-one consultations to address what Rondberg calls "the retirement readiness gap" facing today's workforce.
MESA, Ariz., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Financial educator and retirement planning expert Randy Rondberg today announced the launch of a new financial literacy initiative aimed at closing the knowledge gap facing millions of Americans approaching retirement. The program will offer no-cost workshops, downloadable planning guides, and personalized consultations to help pre-retirees make informed decisions about their financial futures.
Drawing on decades of experience in the retirement planning industry, Rondberg developed the initiative in response to a growing concern: too many Americans reach their 60s without a clear understanding of how Social Security, Medicare, taxes, and market volatility will impact their retirement income. According to recent industry data, more than half of pre-retirees report feeling unprepared to manage the financial complexities of retirement, with many lacking access to unbiased, easy-to-understand education.
The initiative will feature monthly live workshops covering topics such as Social Security claiming strategies, the role of guaranteed income in a retirement portfolio, tax-smart distribution planning, and estate planning fundamentals. Participants will also gain access to a library of on-demand video content and downloadable worksheets designed to help them apply the concepts to their own financial situations.
In addition to the educational programming, Rondberg's team will offer complimentary one-on-one strategy sessions for participants who want personalized guidance. The goal, according to Rondberg, is not to sell products but to equip Americans with the clarity and confidence they need to make sound retirement decisions.
The first wave of workshops is scheduled to begin next month, with both in-person and virtual options available. Registration is open to the public.
Media Contact
Daniel Rondberg, nationsfirstfin.com, 1 8167789255, [email protected], nationsfirstfin.com
SOURCE nationsfirstfin.com
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