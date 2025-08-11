Raney's Teams Up with StrikeTru to Launch Cutting-Edge B2B E-Commerce Platform Using BigCommerce B2B Edition

StrikeTru, a leader in eCommerce, Product Information Management, and data migration solutions, is partnering with Raney's LLC (Raney's), a leading provider of aftermarket parts and accessories for the Heavy Duty Trucking industry, on key initiatives to establish a robust B2B Commerce Solution leveraging BigCommerce and its B2B Edition.

HOUSTON, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Raney's is elevating its B2B customer experience with the launch of Raney's Direct, a new login-based storefront designed to make B2B transactions easy and efficient for wholesale customers.

Packed with features like advanced quoting and re-order functionalities, customer-specific pricing and payment methods, assisted order placement, and company-specific buyer portals, Raney's Direct delivers a tailored and powerful digital buying experience.

To enable this transformation, StrikeTru is delivering end-to-end implementation services, leading the development and launch of Raney's new BigCommerce storefront to support a seamless and scalable B2B experience.

"This new B2B storefront represents a significant investment in our partnerships, providing our business customers with a more efficient and intuitive way to interact with us online. We appreciate StrikeTru's expertise in bringing this vision to life on the BigCommerce platform," said Davey, Senior Manager of eCommerce, Raney's.

Following a successful implementation of the B2B Edition, Raney's B2B customers can expect:

A B2C style buying experience with customer specific catalog and pricing

Powerful search features and enhanced product discovery

Easy access to product data, manuals, and rich content that supports complex purchasing decisions

Streamlined quote, order, and invoice management processes

Efficient shopping list management and reordering features

Raney's team can expect:

Quick access to all B2B customers, including company hierarchies

Customized pricing and payment options for each B2B customer

Customized quotes with up-sell or cross-sell opportunities

Streamlined order placement on behalf of customers

To explore the new B2B experience, visit Raney's Direct at https://b2b.raneystruckparts.com/.

"We're thrilled to help businesses like Raney's strengthen their B2B commerce capabilities. With BigCommerce B2B Edition and our expertise, Raney's is now better equipped to connect with B2B customers and scale their wholesale business. It's exciting to be part of their journey", said Vik Gundoju, CEO/Founder, StrikeTru.

StrikeTru is a digital services firm helping small and mid-sized companies grow eCommerce sales. From PIM/MDM/DAM/eCommerce consulting and implementations to product data acquisition and syndication services, to cloud PIM and DAM solutions - StrikeTru is a one-stop-shop for powerful and affordable solutions for a range of industries.

For more information, visit http://www.striketru.com

