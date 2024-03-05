Range Logistics joins U.S. EPA SmartWay® Transport Partnership

"Being in business 10-years, joining SmartWay is an important and logical next step in our evolution as a leading 3PL. We want current clients, as well as future potential clients, to know they're partnering with a company committed to being environmentally conscious." -Nathan Chew, President. Post this

Developed jointly in early 2003 by EPA and Charter Partners represented by industry stakeholders, environmental groups, American Trucking Associations, and Business for Social Responsibility, this innovative program was launched in 2004. Partners rely upon SmartWay tools and approaches to track and reduce emissions and fuel use from goods movement.

The Partnership currently has nearly 4,000 Partners including shipper, logistics companies, truck, rail, barge, and multimodal carriers.

Range Logistics is headquartered in St. Louis MO and is a leader in third party logistics (3PL) and supply chain consultation. Each sales consultant is a certified supply chain professional (CSCP) through APICS International (www.apics.org). Range combines experience, technology and the rigorous training of our people (RangeWay™). This combination allows for a low claims-to-load ratio, while at the same time maintaining a high on-time pick-up and delivery percentage.

