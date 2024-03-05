Range Logistics joins U.S. EPA SmartWay® Transport Partnership

ST. LOUIS, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Range Logistics today announced that it joined the SmartWay® Transport Partnership, an innovative collaboration between U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and industry that provides a framework to assess the environmental and energy efficiency of goods movement supply chains.
Range Logistics will contribute to the Partnership's savings of 379 million barrels of oil, $52 billion on fuel costs, 162 million metric tons of CO2, 2.8 million short tons of NOx and 114,000 short tons of PM. This is equivalent to eliminating annual energy use in over 24 million homes. By joining SmartWay Transport Partnership, Range Logistics demonstrates its strong environmental leadership and corporate responsibility.
Developed jointly in early 2003 by EPA and Charter Partners represented by industry stakeholders, environmental groups, American Trucking Associations, and Business for Social Responsibility, this innovative program was launched in 2004. Partners rely upon SmartWay tools and approaches to track and reduce emissions and fuel use from goods movement.
The Partnership currently has nearly 4,000 Partners including shipper, logistics companies, truck, rail, barge, and multimodal carriers.
Range Logistics is headquartered in St. Louis MO and is a leader in third party logistics (3PL) and supply chain consultation. Each sales consultant is a certified supply chain professional (CSCP) through APICS International (www.apics.org). Range combines experience, technology and the rigorous training of our people (RangeWay™). This combination allows for a low claims-to-load ratio, while at the same time maintaining a high on-time pick-up and delivery percentage.
For more information about Range Logistics, visit www.rangelogistics.com or call 855-997-2643.
For information about the SmartWay Transport Partnership visit www.epa.gov/smartway.
Media Contact
Nathan Chew, Range Logistics, 1 855-997-2643, [email protected], www.rangelogistics.com
SOURCE Range Logistics
Share this article