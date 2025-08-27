RangersAI, the AI-powered scam prevention company, today announced the launch of two new features in its flagship ScamRanger app designed to help financial institutions protect customers from scams before financial or emotional damage occurs. Guardian Mode enables customers to designate trusted contacts who can receive scam alerts and provide support, an especially valuable safeguard for older adults and vulnerable populations. The new WhatsApp Agent delivers real-time scam detection and clear explanations directly inside WhatsApp, one of the most common channels where scams happen today. ScamRanger empowers consumers to recognize and stop scams in real time across SMS, email, and chat apps while delivering contextual education to build long-term resilience. Covering more than 130 scam types, ScamRanger is the most comprehensive tool of its kind. Multi-tenant, privacy-first, and integration-ready, it enables financial institutions to reduce losses, support vulnerable customers, and demonstrate regulatory readiness. With scam losses now exceeding $1 trillion globally, RangersAI is leveraging AI to combat AI-driven scams, helping banks and credit unions protect their customers before manipulation takes hold. Learn more at www.rangersai.com .

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RangersAI Unveils New Capabilities to Tackle Elder Fraud and WhatsApp Scams in Real Time

Guardian Mode protects vulnerable customers through trusted contacts, while the WhatsApp Agent delivers in-platform scam detection for financial institutions and their customers.

RangersAI, the AI-powered scam prevention company behind the ScamRanger app, today announced two major product advancements: Guardian Mode, a new capability that lets users assign trusted contacts to receive scam alerts, and a WhatsApp Agent, which provides real-time, inline scam detection directly within the WhatsApp app.

ScamRanger is RangersAI's flagship product: a mobile app and platform built for financial institutions to put powerful scam prevention directly in their customers' hands. By automatically scanning SMS and verifying messages from all direct messaging platforms, ScamRanger detects scams in real time, explains the risks in clear language, and delivers ongoing fraud education to build customer confidence. Covering more than 130 scam types, including investment scams, fake job and impersonation schemes, ScamRanger is the most comprehensive tool of its kind. Multi-tenant, privacy-first, and built for integration, it enables financial institutions to reduce losses, protect vulnerable customers, and strengthen trust.

The need is urgent, with scam losses surpassing $1 trillion globally, and an estimated $158B in the US alone.For financial institutions, ScamRanger provides a proactive way to reduce scam-related losses, demonstrate regulatory readiness, and strengthen customer trust, transforming scam prevention from a back-office response into a customer-facing advantage.

"Scams are a human crisis as much as a financial one. Scammers exploit people at their most vulnerable moments, isolating them, preying on trust, fear, and urgency," said Ayelet Biger-Levin, CEO and Founder of RangersAI. "Guardian Mode gives families and caregivers a way to step in and protect loved ones before it's too late, while the WhatsApp Agent makes our solution even more pervasive, meeting people across the platforms where scams really happen. Together, these new capabilities extend our mission: to empower people before the manipulation begins, not after the harm is done."

Guardian Mode: Protection Against Elder Fraud Through Trusted Connections

With Guardian Mode, ScamRanger users can invite a trusted contact, such as a family member, caregiver, or friend, to receive alerts when a potential scam is detected. Guardians can provide support, talk through suspicious messages, and help prevent victims from making costly or irreversible mistakes.

This feature is especially important for older adults and vulnerable populations, giving loved ones an active role in their safety while preserving privacy and autonomy.

WhatsApp Agent: Scam Protection, Right In Your Inbox

ScamRanger's new WhatsApp Agent offers inline protection inside one of the world's most widely used messaging platforms. The AI-powered agent provides real-time analysis of suspicious messages to flag and explain threats before users click, respond, or send money.

By providing in-platform solutions across communication platforms, RangersAI continues to meet consumers where scams actually happen.

A Growing Toolset for Financial Institutions

These enhancements make ScamRanger an even more powerful partner for financial institutions facing the limits of traditional fraud controls. Scams are emotional by design, and there is only so much a bank can do once a customer is under pressure. To prevent the scam, we need to help consumers recognize and stop scams before the manipulation takes hold.

In a recent pilot with a U.S.-based credit union serving over 200,000 members, 90% of testers found ScamRanger user-friendly, educational, and accurate in identifying scams vs. authentic messages. Member services teams highlighted the app's ability to build trust and independence:

"It scanned an email from 'Zelle' my friend received and flagged it as a High Risk - Fake Payment Scam. He was in awe. This tool could have prevented him from sending $300 to a scammer."

to a scammer." "The daily fraud tips are brilliant! it's doing the work for me."

"We've seen this evolution before: malware threats once seemed unstoppable until proactive, embedded protections became the norm. Scam prevention is at the same inflection point today," said Eric Blatte, former President of RiskRecon (acquired by Mastercard), former executive at Trusteer (acquired by IBM), and a newly appointed member of the RangersAI Advisory Board. "RangersAI's approach mirrors the shift from reactive defenses to proactive controls, meeting scams at the point of attack and empowering consumers before harm occurs."

About RangersAI

RangersAI is an AI-powered scam prevention company helping financial institutions empower their customers to recognize and stop online scams before emotional manipulation takes root. Founded by cybersecurity and fraud prevention leader Ayelet Biger-Levin, RangersAI brings together advanced detection, behavioral insights, and real-time education to shift scam prevention from reactive to proactive. Ayelet also serves on the advisory board of the Global Anti-Scam Alliance and hosts the Scam Rangers podcast, sharing stories from the frontlines of scam prevention.

Learn more www.rangersai.com

Media Contact: [email protected]

Media Contact

Ayelet Biger-Levin, RangersAI, 1 781-999-1198, [email protected], https://www.rangersai.com/

SOURCE RangersAI