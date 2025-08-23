Central Kentucky businesses face a new search era. With Generative Engine Optimization, optimized media, and CRM automation, Rank Local Now helps companies stay visible and convert leads as traditional search declines. Post this

Search behavior has changed dramatically in 2025. According to industry data, zero-click searches have surged from 56% in May 2024 to 69% by May 2025. This means that more than two-thirds of Google searches now end without users visiting a website. With the rise of AI-powered SEO services like ChatGPT SEO optimization, Google AI Overview ranking, and Perplexity SEO marketing, users increasingly get answers directly from AI engines instead of traditional search links.

Current AI Impact on Website Traffic:

Research shows that when AI Overviews appear in search results, click-through rates drop by 30% year-over-year, with some websites reporting traffic declines as high as 64%. Industries like fashion, travel, DIY, and cooking have been hit especially hard, losing up to 70% of their organic traffic! Some searches now trigger AI Overviews in nearly 90% of queries. Furthermore, Gartner predicts that traditional search volume will drop by 25% by 2026, with organic search traffic potentially decreasing by over 50%!

The Rise of AI Search Platforms:

Platforms like ChatGPT and Perplexity are quickly becoming central to discovery:

Referral traffic from ChatGPT nearly doubled this year, reaching 243.8 million visits in April.

70% of consumers already trust generative AI search results.

71% of Americans now use AI to search for information online.

These shifts matter because AI search visitors are 4.4 times more valuable than traditional organic visitors, arriving better educated and closer to making purchasing decisions.

Why Rank Local Now Is Uniquely Geared to Help Central Kentucky Businesses:

As the only agency in Central Kentucky offering AI SEO, Local SEO marketing, and CRM automation for local business, Rank Local Now provides businesses with the right AI tools to remain visible in this changing environment.

Unlike traditional SEO firms, Rank Local Now also incorporates SEO-optimized photography and drone content, ensuring that local businesses stand out visually while improving their chances of being cited by AI engines.

"Central Kentucky businesses are competing in a completely new digital landscape," said Josh Moon, Founder of Rank Local Now. "With Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), optimized media, and CRM automation, we're giving local companies a way to maintain visibility and turn attention into customers at a time when traditional search results are shrinking."

Rank Local Now serves businesses across Lexington, Nicholasville SEO, Richmond KY SEO, Georgetown KY marketing, and beyond. By blending data-driven AI SEO strategies with creative media and custom built automations, the company helps local businesses in Central Kentucky adapt and grow in a new AI driven search world.

Media Contact

Joshua Moon, Rank Local Now, 1 6053761263, [email protected], www.ranklocalnow.com

SOURCE Rank Local Now