rankingCoach and Extendify Partner to Give WordPress Users a Powerful Free SEO Plugin -- and AI Marketing on Demand

● BeyondSEO installed during the Extendify default WordPress setup ● A complete, independent freemium SEO plugin out of the box — no account required ● One click activates rankingCoach's full marketing suite (local listings, Google Ads, reviews, social media, brand monitoring) powered by rankingCoach AI

COLOGNE, Germany, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- rankingCoach GmbH today announced a partnership with Extendify, the Agentic AI platform trusted by hosting providers to onboard and engage millions of website owners worldwide. BeyondSEO, rankingCoach's WordPress plugin, is now installed as part of the Extendify default WordPress setup — giving users a powerful, independent SEO tool from the moment their site goes live, plus one-click access to a complete AI marketing suite when they're ready for more.

At its core, BeyondSEO is a strong, independent freemium SEO plugin with all the features professionals expect — usable on its own, with no rankingCoach account required. Built for small businesses, agencies, and web professionals, it helps users improve visibility across both traditional search engines and AI-powered search experiences, right inside WordPress.

On top of that, a built-in Marketing Radar surfaces opportunities to grow, and users can activate additional marketing areas whenever they choose: local listings management, Google Ads, review management, social media scheduling, and brand monitoring — the full rankingCoach platform, powered by rankingCoach AI. Previously, accessing these tools required separate installations and manual configuration. With this integration, Extendify users get a best-in-class SEO plugin by default and can unlock the wider marketing suite in a single click.

"WordPress powers millions of business websites, and our goal has always been to make professional digital marketing accessible from where businesses already work. Partnering with Extendify means BeyondSEO reaches WordPress users at exactly the right moment — when they're setting up their site and thinking about how to grow. They start with a genuinely strong, independent SEO plugin, and the full power of rankingCoach AI is there the moment they want it." — Thomas Meierkord, Co-founder & COO, rankingCoach

The partnership reflects a shared belief that the gap between building a website and growing a business online should be as small as possible. By combining Extendify's streamlined WordPress onboarding with rankingCoach's marketing platform, users get a connected experience from day one — site creation and digital marketing in a single workflow, on their own terms.

"Our users come to Extendify to build a website — but what they really want is to grow their business. Including BeyondSEO as part of our default experience means we're giving them the tools to do both from the start, without extra steps or added complexity." — Chris Lubkert, Co-founder, Extendify

The BeyondSEO integration is live now across the Extendify platform. New Extendify users will find BeyondSEO installed in their WordPress environment during onboarding, ready to use. The core SEO plugin is free, with the wider marketing suite — listings, ads, reviews, social media, and brand monitoring, all driven by rankingCoach AI — available through a connected rankingCoach account. BeyondSEO is also available independently on the WordPress Plugin Directory at wordpress.org/plugins/beyondseo.

About rankingCoach

rankingCoach GmbH, headquartered in Cologne, Germany, provides AI-driven digital marketing solutions that help small and medium-sized businesses manage SEO, Google Ads, local listings, reputation management, and social media from one platform. The company's tools are trusted by businesses and partners across more than 50 countries.

About Extendify

Extendify is an Agentic AI growth platform for web hosting providers, offering products that help hosts acquire, convert, and retain their customers. Extendify for WordPress delivers Agentic AI site creation and management built on core WordPress.

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rankingCoach GmbH, rankingCoach GmbH, 49 221 828 298 34, [email protected], www.rankingcoach.com

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