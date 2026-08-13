rankingCoach Launches BeyondSEO AI Marketing Plugin for WordPress

BeyondSEO is a free WordPress plugin that combines SEO, listings, reviews, social media, and Google Ads in one place.

Core SEO works directly inside the WordPress editor at no cost. A free rankingCoach account unlocks additional marketing tools.

COLOGNE, Germany, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- rankingCoach GmbH today announced the launch of BeyondSEO, a WordPress plugin that brings enterprise-level marketing to small and medium-sized businesses, consolidating SEO, listings, reviews, social media, and Google Ads into one connected platform.

Core SEO works directly inside the WordPress editor at no cost. Connecting a free rankingCoach account unlocks additional visibility and marketing features, with advanced AI-powered capabilities available through a paid plan.

"BeyondSEO is our answer to the fragmentation small businesses face online," said Thomas Meierkord, Co-founder & COO at rankingCoach. "It brings AI, automation, and connected marketing tools into WordPress so businesses can manage their visibility in one place, across search, listings, social, and beyond."

BeyondSEO is also available to agencies, web professionals, and hosting partners looking to bundle marketing capabilities into their existing offering.

Core Capabilities:

SEO: Live scoring, content recommendations, metadata optimization, schema markup, and technical audits inside the WordPress editor

Listings Management: Sync business data across 30+ directories

Reputation Management: Review monitoring and AI-assisted response workflows

Social Media & Ads: Publishing, scheduling, and Google Ads management

Brand & Visibility Monitoring: Track keyword rankings, competitor activity, brand mentions, and AI search visibility.

BeyondSEO is available now on the WordPress Plugin Directory at wordpress.org/plugins/beyondseo

About rankingCoach

rankingCoach GmbH, based in Cologne, Germany, provides AI-driven marketing solutions that help small businesses manage SEO, ads, listings, reputation, and social media from one platform.

Media Contact

rankingCoach, rankingCoach GmbH, 49 221 828 298 34, [email protected], www.rankingcoach.com

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SOURCE rankingCoach GmbH