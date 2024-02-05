Rapaura Springs Named in Wine Spectator's Top Wine Values of 2023

"This wine was created to redefine Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc. A real crowd pleaser, it is loved for its juicy, ripe flavors and restrained acidity." Post this

The Rapaura Springs Reserve Sauvignon Blanc 2022 is grown in the Dillons Point and Wairau subregions of Marlborough–known for expressive aromatics and ripe fruit flavor–these sites are considered the best in the region for making Sauvignon Blanc.

The Reserve Sauvignon Blanc is imported by Shaw-Ross International Importers, and offers unbeatable quality (93 points) at a sustainable price point ($19) to drive volume. "This wine was created to redefine Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc. A real crowd pleaser, it is loved for its juicy, ripe flavours and restrained acidity," says Brendan Neylon, Rapaura Springs director. "We aim to make wines that consistently over-deliver value for consumers, so we're particularly delighted to have this wine included in the top 3 wines on Wine Spectator's Top Value Wines of 2023."

The sustainability-focused winery has a long-standing and deep connection to Marlborough, being owned and operated by two Kiwi families: the Neylons and the Wiffins. In the early eighties, the Neylons were the first family to grow, process and export green lipped mussels from the region. Then in 1985, they bought prime vineyard land and joined forces with the Wiffins to grow orchard fruits before establishing a grapevine nursery. Since then, Rapaura Springs has put in years of hard graft and passion to develop their vineyards from the ground up, while also putting the environment at the forefront.

The team has invested in cutting-edge irrigation technology and a multi-million-dollar water purification process that records around 40% less water usage than the national average. Rapaura Springs is also investing in regenerative viticulture management, including composting grape marc, planting cover crops and grazing sheep to replenish the land, so they can sustain future vintages and continue to craft award-winning wines.

Shaped by water and defined by nature, each bottle of Rapaura Springs reflects the region's remarkable landscapes, pure waterways and passionate people. To see the full Wine Spectator 'Top 10 Wine Values of 2023' list, visit their website.

About Rapaura Springs

Rapaura Springs was founded in 2007 and has grown to become one of the top 20 New Zealand wineries by volume. The multi-generational family-owned business has built a reputation as one of New Zealand's leading winemakers, with a commitment to sustainable vineyard and winemaking practices that will leave a natural legacy for future generations.

About Shaw-Ross International Importers

Founded in 1968 as a boutique wine and spirit importer representing a handful of brands, Shaw-Ross is one of the nation's leading importers representing over thirty suppliers from around the world whose brands enjoy full national distribution through a network of outstanding wholesalers.

About Wine Spectator

Wine Spectator is the world's leading authority on wine. Anchored by Wine Spectator magazine, a print publication that reaches around 3 million readers worldwide, the brand also encompasses the Web's most comprehensive wine site (WineSpectator.com), mobile platforms and a series of signature events. Wine Spectator examines the world of wine from the vineyard to the table, exploring wine's role in contemporary culture and delivering expert reviews. Parent company M. Shanken Communications, Inc., also publishes Cigar Aficionado, Whisky Advocate, Market Watch, Shanken News Daily and Shanken's Impact Newsletter.

Media Contact

