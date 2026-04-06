Raphael & Associates Appoints Blake Namba as Chief Claims Officer

We are very pleased to welcome Blake to Raphael & Associates, said Justin Raphael, CEO. Blake's experience, judgment, and leadership will be instrumental as we continue to evolve our platform while maintaining the high level of service, responsiveness, and client partnership that defines our firm. Post this

"We are very pleased to welcome Blake to Raphael & Associates," said Justin Raphael, Chief Executive Officer. "This appointment reflects our continued investment in building a best-in-class national claims organization. Blake's experience, judgment, and leadership will be instrumental as we continue to evolve our platform while maintaining the high level of service, responsiveness, and client partnership that defines our firm."

As Chief Claims Officer, Mr. Namba will oversee the firm's claims organization, including operational strategy, complex loss management, litigation oversight, regulatory readiness, and service delivery. He will play a key role in advancing the firm's capabilities and ensuring the continued delivery of highly customized, data-driven solutions.

"Raphael & Associates has built a strong reputation for service, expertise, and innovation in claims administration," said Mr. Namba. "What stands out is the firm's ability to combine scale with a highly personalized, responsive approach to client service. I am excited to join the firm and help further strengthen and extend those capabilities."

About Raphael & Associates

Raphael & Associates has been an industry leader and pioneer in third party administration for almost 50 years, partnering with clients to provide advanced, streamlined claims administration. The firm is known for its client-first model, combining dedicated service teams, deep technical expertise, and a nimble, entrepreneurial approach that enables it to adapt quickly to client needs while delivering consistent, high-quality outcomes. Through constant innovation and deep commitment to providing best-in-class service, our firm has earned the trust of national and global insurers, captives, program managers, brokers, and self-insured enterprises.

For more information, please visit www.raphaelandassociates.com.

Media Contact

Allison Raphael, Raphael & Associates, 1 201-686-5427, [email protected], https://www.raphaelandassociates.com

SOURCE Raphael & Associates