Rapid Legal Expands Its Services and Technology Nationally

David Nill, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, explains, "Rapid Legal's national expansion marks a pivotal moment in our journey. Our vision has always been to revolutionize the legal community by creating a seamless platform for document, information and payment exchange. As Rapid Legal now extends its reach coast-to-coast, we're not just connecting the legal dots; we're crafting a complex blend of efficiency, accessibility, and innovation. This expansion signifies our unwavering commitment to supporting the litigation support service needs of our law firm clients across the United States."

Rapid Legal's national expansion allows legal professionals to place orders for eFiling, process serving and document retrieval services with local courts across the United States enabling greater efficiency, cost savings, and public access for all legal constituents.

Rapid Legal is a premium legal technology company that automates the processing of legal documents for law firms. Headquartered in Chino Hills, California, the company is a leading certified eFiling service provider for all California and Texas eFiling courts. Combining deep industry expertise, superior performance, and innovative technology, Rapid Legal is transforming the way the legal community exchanges electronic documents, information, and payments, to streamline how law firms manage work, and for the effective and expeditious administration of justice. For more information, please visit https://rapidlegal.com/ and connect with us on Linkedin and Facebook.

