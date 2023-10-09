Rapid Legal Expands Its Services and Technology Nationally

With Rapid Legal, legal professionals can now file and serve documents in trial courts coast-to-coast.
CHINO HILLS, Calif., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rapid Legal Inc., a premium legal services and technology company, today announced its national expansion with California and Texas immediately available for eFiling, service of process, and other court services. By the first half of 2024, Rapid Legal will be available in a dozen eFiling states including Illinois, New York, and Florida.
Rapid Legal's advanced technology, powered by LegalConnect®, has enabled over 15,000 law firms to easily, reliably, and securely transmit over 2 million orders and 4 million legal documents to and from a wide variety of court systems. Thousands of legal professionals daily order eFiling, process serving, and other court services for their law firms and clients using Rapid Legal. An all-in-one solution, it boasts powerful features including third-party integrations with Clio, NetDocuments, and iManage; eFiling API's to further streamline law firm's eFiling processes, robust reporting and analytics with financial, order, and user behavior data, plus much more – all supported by a world-class customer support team with deep experience and domain expertise.
David Nill, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, explains, "Rapid Legal's national expansion marks a pivotal moment in our journey. Our vision has always been to revolutionize the legal community by creating a seamless platform for document, information and payment exchange. As Rapid Legal now extends its reach coast-to-coast, we're not just connecting the legal dots; we're crafting a complex blend of efficiency, accessibility, and innovation. This expansion signifies our unwavering commitment to supporting the litigation support service needs of our law firm clients across the United States."
Rapid Legal's national expansion allows legal professionals to place orders for eFiling, process serving and document retrieval services with local courts across the United States enabling greater efficiency, cost savings, and public access for all legal constituents.
About Rapid Legal
Rapid Legal is a premium legal technology company that automates the processing of legal documents for law firms. Headquartered in Chino Hills, California, the company is a leading certified eFiling service provider for all California and Texas eFiling courts. Combining deep industry expertise, superior performance, and innovative technology, Rapid Legal is transforming the way the legal community exchanges electronic documents, information, and payments, to streamline how law firms manage work, and for the effective and expeditious administration of justice. For more information, please visit https://rapidlegal.com/ and connect with us on Linkedin and Facebook.
