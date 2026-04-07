Rapid Novor Announces Completion of Patient Enrollment in Princess Margaret Cancer Centre Study Evaluating EasyM® in Multiple Myeloma

"Bone marrow-based MRD testing remains a barrier to frequent disease monitoring. A highly sensitive blood-based approach such as EasyM® has the potential to significantly improve how we assess treatment response and detect early relapse, while reducing the burden on patients." - Dr. Suzanne Trudel Post this

"This study addresses a critical unmet need in multiple myeloma care," said Dr. Suzanne Trudel, Principal Investigator at PMCC. "Bone marrow-based MRD testing remains a barrier to frequent disease monitoring. A highly sensitive blood-based approach such as EasyM® has the potential to significantly improve how we assess treatment response and detect early relapse, while reducing the burden on patients."

"Completing enrollment in this first Canadian prospective EasyM® study is a pivotal milestone," said Dr. Liqiang Yang, Chief Strategy Officer at Rapid Novor. "There is growing consensus that MRD-guided therapy is the future of multiple myeloma care, where treatment can be paused for stable patients and resumed at the earliest signs of relapse. Achieving this vision requires a highly sensitive test that can be performed frequently, and that is exactly why we developed EasyM®."

Multiple myeloma is the second most common hematologic malignancy, and MRD status is widely recognized as one of the strongest predictors of progression-free and overall survival. However, conventional MRD assessment relies primarily on bone marrow-based methods, which, while clinically informative, have inherent limitations. These include the invasive nature of sampling, potential sampling bias due to spatial heterogeneity, reduced sensitivity related to hemodilution, and inability to detect extramedullary disease.

EasyM® is a clonotypic, mass spectrometry-based blood test that measures monoclonal protein (M-protein), a key biomarker for multiple myeloma, directly from peripheral blood. By using a simple blood draw, EasyM® offers a more patient friendly approach to longitudinal disease monitoring, enabling more frequent testing with extremely high sensitivity and specificity.

"Today's enrollment completion isn't just a milestone on a chart; it's a beacon of hope, made real by the dedication of our Canadian team at Rapid Novor and the immense courage of every participant," added Dr. Yang. "Each data point brings us closer to a future where MRD testing is both highly sensitive and significantly less invasive. We are deeply grateful to our investigators at PMCC and The Ottawa Hospital, and especially the patients and families who are partnering with us on this journey. Together, we are working to change the story for multiple myeloma patient care across this nation."

In January 2023, Rapid Novor's diagnostic laboratory obtained Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) certification, enabling EasyM® to be offered as a clinical testing option for multiple myeloma patients in the United States. In March 2026, the Ministry of Health awarded Rapid Novor's diagnostic laboratory a provisional license, permitting EasyM® to be offered by prescription to patients and clinicians in Canada.

Data analysis from the study is ongoing, and results will be shared in future scientific and clinical forums.

About Rapid Novor Diagnostic Laboratory

Rapid Novor Diagnostic Laboratory is a business unit of Rapid Novor Inc.

For more information, please visit www.easym.com

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About Rapid Novor

Rapid Novor Inc. is the world's leader in antibody protein sequencing technology. Specializing in mass spectrometry-based proteomics, Rapid Novor has developed proprietary technology to directly sequence antibody proteins without requiring access to the producing cell line. Headquartered in the Kitchener-Waterloo tech hub, the company's vision is to elevate human health by decoding immunity.

For more information, visit http://www.rapidnovor.com

Media Contact

Mingjie Xie, Rapid Novor, Inc., 1 (855) 899-9990, [email protected], easym.com

SOURCE Rapid Novor, Inc.