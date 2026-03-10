Rapid Novor Receives Ontario Ministry of Health Provisional License for EasyM® Blood-Based MRD Test for Multiple Myeloma

"For the first time, patients can access a non-invasive, highly sensitive MRD test in Canada. It's a chance to change how patients are monitored, reduce the burden of bone marrow biopsies, and expand access. We are proud to lead this effort and bring MRD testing to patients in our own country." Post this

Multiple myeloma is the second most common blood cancer worldwide, with approximately 4,300 new cases diagnosed each year in Canada. MRD assessment is critical for monitoring disease progression, yet conventional methods rely on bone marrow biopsies, which are highly invasive, painful, and carry logistical and financial burdens for the healthcare system. Bone marrow sampling also has limitations, including sampling bias, the inability to detect disease outside the marrow, and limited ability to support frequent longitudinal monitoring of disease kinetics.

EasyM® uses a simple blood draw, allowing for frequent, highly sensitive MRD monitoring without the challenges associated with repeated biopsies. The assay measures paraprotein (M-protein), a key biomarker for multiple myeloma, using Rapid Novor's proprietary mass spectrometry-based protein sequencing technology. This approach has the potential to enable early detection of relapse, support informed treatment decisions, and improve overall patient wellbeing.

Since EasyM® is blood-based rather than marrow-based, it also simplifies sample logistics and enables more distributed sample collection. This is more convenient for patients and can help ensure equitable access to monitoring for patients who live in rural or underserved areas where specialized bone marrow procedures may be less accessible.

"Bringing EasyM® to Canadian patients is a historic milestone," said Dr. Liqiang Yang, Chief Strategy Officer at Rapid Novor. "For the first time, patients have access to a non-invasive, highly sensitive MRD test, something that has been unavailable in Canada until now. This is not just a scientific achievement, it's an opportunity to change how patients are monitored, reduce the burden of invasive bone marrow biopsies, and expand access. As a homegrown Canadian company, we are proud to lead this effort and bring MRD testing to patients in our own country."

The EasyM® assay also offers significant advantages for clinical trials of new multiple myeloma therapies, where MRD status is increasingly used as a key efficacy endpoint. EasyM® has already received CLIA certification in the United States, enabling clinical testing there, and the Ontario MOH provisional license represents the first step toward broader adoption in Canada.

About Rapid Novor Diagnostic Laboratory

Rapid Novor Diagnostic Laboratory is a business unit of Rapid Novor Inc.

For more information, please visit www.easym.com

About Rapid Novor Inc

Rapid Novor Inc. is the world's leader in antibody protein sequencing technology. Specializing in mass spectrometry-based proteomics, Rapid Novor has developed proprietary technology to directly sequence antibody proteins without requiring access to the producing cell line. Headquartered in the Kitchener-Waterloo tech hub, the company's vision is to elevate human health by decoding immunity.

For more information, visit http://www.rapidnovor.com

