Rapid Novor Teams Up with PMCC to Evaluate EasyM™ for Multiple Myeloma Minimal Residual Disease Monitoring

"Being a simple, and extremely sensitive blood test, EasyM™ will offer patients a more convenient alternative to highly invasive bone marrow biopsies." Post this

"We are excited to be working with PMCC and J&J for this prospective study for EasyM™" states Dr. Liqiang Yang, Chief Strategy Officer at Rapid Novor. "This clinical study will help to accelerate the development and validation of our pioneering non-invasive MRD-disease monitoring technology for MM patients, with the aim to expand patient accessibility for enhanced disease monitoring and care."

The EasyM™ assay measures the levels of M-protein, a well-known biomarker for MM, in the patient's peripheral blood using Rapid Novor's proprietary MS-based protein sequencing technology. "EasyM's non-invasive nature represents a significant leap forward for MM monitoring." states Dr. Liqiang Yang. "Being a simple, and extremely sensitive blood test, EasyM™ will offer patients a more convenient alternative to highly invasive bone marrow biopsies."

Rapid Novor became a resident company in Johnson & Johnson Innovation, JLABS @ Toronto in 2018 and JLABS @ Shanghai in 2021. JLABS is the largest global network of open innovation ecosystems, enabling and empowering emerging companies with the knowledge, experience, partnerships, and venture connections across a broad healthcare spectrum including the biotech and medical technology sectors.

In January 2023, Rapid Novor's diagnostic laboratory obtained its Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) certification, enabling patients with multiple myeloma to utilize EasyM™ as a clinical testing option.

About Rapid Novor Diagnostic Laboratory

Rapid Novor Diagnostic Laboratory is a business unit of Rapid Novor Inc.

For more information, please visit www.myelomatest.com.

About Rapid Novor

Rapid Novor Inc., is the world's leader in antibody protein sequencing technology. Specializing in the field of mass spectrometry-based proteomics, the team has developed the technology to directly sequence antibody proteins without needing access to the producing cell line. Located at the Kitchener-Waterloo high-tech hub, the company continues to build its technology portfolios based on years of scientific research and inventions. The company's vision is to elevate human health by decoding immunity. For information, please visit http://www.rapidnovor.com. Follow @rapidnovor on X (formerly Twitter) or LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Mingjie Xie, Rapid Novor Inc, 1 (885) 899-9990, [email protected], rapidnovor.com

SOURCE Rapid Novor Inc