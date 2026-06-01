Rapid Packaging Celebrates 50 Years of Excellence in Packaging Supplies and Equipment

Rapid Packaging, a leading provider of packaging supplies and equipment, is proud to celebrate its 50th anniversary. Founded in 1976, the company started in a barn in Minnesota and has grown into a national operation with a corporate headquarters in Champlin, MN, and additional facilities in Ohio and New York.

CHAMPLIN, Minn., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rapid Packaging, a leading provider of packaging supplies and equipment, is proud to celebrate its 50th anniversary. Founded in 1976, the company started in a barn in Minnesota and has grown into a national operation with a corporate headquarters in Champlin, MN, and additional facilities in Ohio and New York.

"Reaching 50 years is an important milestone for our company, but it's really a reflection of the relationships we've built along the way." Mike Sime, Co-CEO "We've always focused on doing the right thing for our customers—showing up, solving problems, and delivering real value."

The customer-first mindset continues to shape how Rapid Packaging operates today. The company emphasizes responsiveness, local inventory, and hands-on experience, supported by a team of packaging specialists and service technicians who understand how critical uptime and efficiency are to their customers' operations.

"50 years in business doesn't happen by accident." Phil Milne, Co-CEO "It takes a dedicated team, strong partnerships, and a commitment to constantly improving. We're grateful for the customers and employees who have been part of our journey, and we're excited for what's ahead."

The company's growth has been fueled by a commitment to innovation and strategic acquisitions that have deepened its expertise. The additions have significantly strengthened Rapid Packaging's global supply chain and sourcing capabilities, allowing the team to serve a broader range of markets with the same reliability they were founded on.

As Rapid Packaging looks toward the future, it continues to invest in the latest packaging automation and sustainable supplies, ensuring that its customers are prepared for the next 50 years.

About Rapid Packaging

Rapid Packaging is a Minnesota-based distributor of packaging supplies, equipment, and automation. The company specializes in helping organizations improve their end-of-line packaging operations through efficient, cost-effective systems and expert-led service. With a focus on long-term partnerships and technical expertise, Rapid Packaging supports customers across North America and around the world. For more information, visit www.rapidpackaging.com.

Media Contact

Kelli Golembeck, Rapid Packaging, 1 7634048900, [email protected], https://www.rapidpackaging.com/

SOURCE Rapid Packaging