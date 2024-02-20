Rapid Packaging Finalizes Acquisition of Lawgix International; Expands Multi-Trip Bulk Bag Program

Rapid Packaging, Inc. acquired Lawgix International to strengthen their national supply chain strategy for their FIBC and industrial bag division.
MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rapid Packaging, Inc. acquired Lawgix International to strengthen their national supply chain strategy for their FIBC and industrial bag division. This addition expands the sustainability solutions offered through the Multi-Trip Bulk Bag Program, pioneered by former Lawgix International President/CEO, Mike Lawrentz.
Customers in agriculture, food manufacturing, resin production, and more have been clamoring for a solution to the single-use bulk bags on the market today. Developing a Use-and-Reuse Loop in partnership with their multi-national customers has demonstrated the reliability and durability of a traceable, sustainable bag program. For over 10 years, the Multi-Trip Bulk Bag Program has been the trailblazer in this space.
Rapid Packaging, Inc. is actively building out additional capacity to support growing sustainable solutions both domestically and internationally. Mike Sime, Rapid Packaging's co-CEO stated, "The impact of legislation introduced – like California's SB665 and SB64 – on the packaging industry, is increasing our investment to handle the demand. This is not a trend or a nice-to-have, this is happening. Rapid Packaging, Inc. is committed to lead the way."
To learn more about the Multi-Trip Bag Program or the capabilities:
Email: [email protected] (Subject Line: Multi-Trip Bag Program)
Call or text: Sam Singer (763) 404-8944
Media Contact
Sam Singer, Rapid Packaging, Inc., 1 7634048900 8944, [email protected], https://rapidpackaging.com/
SOURCE Rapid Packaging, Inc.
Share this article