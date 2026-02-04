RapidCanvas and Citwell Partner to Deliver AI-Powered Supply Chain Solutions to Mid-Market Manufacturers

"Traditional implementations take 30+ weeks and require substantial technical resources. With RapidCanvas, we're delivering production-ready solutions in as little as three weeks." Post this

"This partnership represents a blueprint for how we're scaling RapidCanvas across vertical industries," said Rahul Pangam, CEO of RapidCanvas. "Citwell brings decades of supply chain expertise and trusted relationships with manufacturing leaders. By embedding our AI platform into their consulting practice, we're enabling them to transform from pure consulting to a consulting-plus-technology model that delivers exponentially more value to their clients. This is exactly the kind of domain-expert partnership that accelerates AI adoption where it matters most."

Transforming Supply Chain Decision-Making

The flagship offering is the Citwell-branded AI Control Tower, which provides real-time supply chain visibility, predictive insights, and proactive decision support. The solution encompasses demand forecasting, inventory optimization, ABC/XYZ classification, and operational dashboards—all within a single integrated platform that business users can adjust without requiring technical resources.

"Our clients have been asking for faster, more cost-effective ways to implement AI-driven supply chain solutions," said Laurent Penard, Founder and Partner at Citwell. "Traditional implementations take 30+ weeks and require substantial technical resources. With RapidCanvas, we're delivering production-ready solutions in as little as three weeks. This partnership allows us to offer our clients the best of both worlds: proven supply chain methodology backed by cutting-edge AI technology that they can actually use and adjust on their own."

Strategic Value Creation

The partnership creates value across the ecosystem by bringing enterprise AI capabilities to mid-market manufacturers with dramatically reduced implementation timelines, enabling Citwell to evolve its service offerings while establishing RapidCanvas's presence in the supply chain and manufacturing vertical. The collaboration also provides access to Citwell's extensive network including private equity firms with manufacturing portfolio companies.

Citwell will offer solutions ranging from targeted single-use-case applications to comprehensive multi-use-case deployments, all delivered under the Citwell brand with dedicated technical support from RapidCanvas.

