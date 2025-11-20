RapidCanvas Appoints Jim Wells as Vice President & General Manager, Enterprise AI Solutions

"Jim's proven ability to build, scale, and professionalize revenue organizations makes him an ideal leader to drive our Enterprise AI Solutions strategy," said Rahul Pangam, CEO and Co-Founder of RapidCanvas. Post this

"Jim's proven ability to build, scale, and professionalize revenue organizations makes him an ideal leader to drive our Enterprise AI Solutions strategy," said Rahul Pangam, CEO and Co-Founder of RapidCanvas. "His track record of successful exits and deep expertise in helping companies execute on lucrative growth strategies aligns perfectly with our mission to help enterprises transform data-intensive and manual operations through Agentic AI."

In his role as Vice President & General Manager, Enterprise AI Solutions, Wells will focus on driving growth, scaling adoption, and delivering measurable business impact by aligning RapidCanvas' advanced AI capabilities with real-world enterprise outcomes. His expertise in architecting and directing revenue organizations with an outcome-based and programmatic approach will be instrumental in empowering enterprises to make intelligence operational, actionable, and transformative.

"RapidCanvas has developed a truly differentiated approach to enterprise AI—one that combines autonomous AI agents with human expertise to deliver real business transformation," said Wells. "I'm excited to help organizations unlock the hidden value in their data and transform manual, data-intensive operations into intelligent, automated processes that drive bottom-line results."

"Jim understands how to translate technology capabilities into business outcomes," said Marcelo Vieira, Chief Business Officer of RapidCanvas. "His expertise in building revenue organizations that consistently exceed business goals will be critical as we scale our Enterprise AI Solutions and help more companies realize the transformative power of Agentic AI."

This announcement follows RapidCanvas's recent leadership appointments of Shatay Trigère as Chief Marketing Officer, and Marcelo Vieira as Chief Business Officer and underscores the company's momentum following its $16M Series A and strong market adoption by enterprise clients across manufacturing, financial services, retail, CPG, energy, and infrastructure.

About RapidCanvas

RapidCanvas is the trusted partner for transforming your business with AI. Our Enterprise Hybrid Platform™ combines autonomous AI agents with human experts to deliver enterprise-grade AI that's accessible, reliable, and fast. We help organizations in supply chain management, manufacturing, retail, consumer goods, financial services, and infrastructure unlock the hidden value in their data—delivering measurable outcomes 10X faster and at 80% lower cost. Recognized by G2 as a top 5 platform for Data Science and Machine Learning, RapidCanvas empowers companies to turn what was once impossible into everyday results.

Media Contact

