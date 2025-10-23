RapidCanvas Appoints Marcelo Vieira as Chief Business Officer to Scale Revenue Growth

"Marcelo understands how to turn conversations into commitments and relationships into revenue," Post this

"Marcelo has already proven his ability to drive strong results at RapidCanvas," said Rahul Pangam, CEO and Co-Founder of RapidCanvas. "His combination of entrepreneurial instinct and enterprise-scale expertise is exactly what we need as we scale our proven go-to-market approach and expand our strategic partnerships."

In his role as CBO, Vieira leads revenue expansion across three core areas: acquiring new enterprise clients through RapidCanvas' workshop-to-close model, building strategic partnerships with consulting firms and system integrators, and identifying opportunities for strategic expansion that accelerate platform growth.

"RapidCanvas has developed something rare—a hybrid approach that actually delivers on the promise of AI transformation," said Vieira. "Our platform with custom solutions approach combining AI agents and human experts works so well because it's grounded in solving real business problems, not selling technology for its own sake. I am thrilled to be leading efforts to scale and help more companies unlock the value in their data to grow the effectiveness of their teams."

"Marcelo understands how to turn conversations into commitments and relationships into revenue," said Mayuresh Kshetramade, COO of RapidCanvas. "His focus on strategic partnerships and expansion will be critical as we move into our next phase of growth."

This announcement underscores RapidCanvas's momentum following its recent $16M Series A and strong market adoption by enterprise clients across manufacturing, financial services, retail, CPG, energy, and infrastructure.

About RapidCanvas

RapidCanvas is the trusted partner for transforming your business with AI. Our Enterprise Hybrid Platform™ combines autonomous AI agents with human experts to deliver enterprise-grade AI that's accessible, reliable, and fast. We help organizations in supply chain management, manufacturing, retail, consumer goods, financial services, and infrastructure unlock the hidden value in their data—delivering measurable outcomes 10X faster and at 80% lower cost. Recognized by G2 as a top 5 platform for Data Science and Machine Learning, RapidCanvas empowers companies to turn what was once impossible into everyday results.

Visit www.rapidcanvas.ai or connect with us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, and X.

Media Contact

Shatay Trigere, RapidCanvas, 1 646-239-1419, [email protected], https://rapidcanvas.ai/

SOURCE RapidCanvas