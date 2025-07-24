RapidCanvas Appoints Shatay Trigère as CMO to Accelerate Real AI Transformation

"The future of AI isn't about replacing people, it's about amplifying what's possible," said Mayuresh Kshetramade, COO of RapidCanvas. "Shatay embodies this philosophy. She brings a spirit of partnership and precision that's already energizing how we tell our story and connect with the market." Post this

"Shatay is a rare talent, an intuitive brand builder and pragmatic strategist who understands the power of story in scaling technology," said Rahul Pangam, CEO and Co-Founder of RapidCanvas. "Her ability to humanize advanced AI and turn potential into traction will help accelerate our mission to make agentic AI accessible and actionable for every enterprise."

In her role, Trigère leads RapidCanvas' global marketing, brand strategy, and works closely with the RapidCanvas executive team on all go-to-market initiatives. She will focus on amplifying the company's unique hybrid AI platform, purpose-built to pair autonomous digital agents with human experts to deliver tailored solutions that evolve with each business and unlock the deep value trapped in enterprise data.

"The future of AI isn't about replacing people, it's about amplifying what's possible," said Mayuresh Kshetramade, COO of RapidCanvas. "Shatay embodies this philosophy. She brings a spirit of partnership and precision that's already energizing how we tell our story and connect with the market."

"Joining RapidCanvas feels like stepping into the future, but one that keeps humans in the loop," said Trigère. "I'm honored to help shape how the world sees and experiences this platform. We're not here to hype AI. We're here to make it real, for the businesses that need it most. Partnering with each business to drive meaningful growth through accessible, reliable AI."

This announcement follows the company's recent $16M Series A and underscores RapidCanvas' commitment to building a category-defining platform grounded in real autonomy, real performance, and real reliability.

About RapidCanvas

RapidCanvas is the trusted partner for transforming your business with AI. Our hybrid platform combines autonomous AI agents with human experts to deliver enterprise-grade AI that's accessible, reliable, and fast. We help organizations in supply chain management, manufacturing, retail, consumer goods, financial services, and infrastructure, unlock the hidden value in their data—delivering measurable outcomes 10X faster and at 80% lower cost. Recognized by G2 as a top 5 platform for Data Science and Machine Learning, RapidCanvas empowers companies across manufacturing, financial services, retail, and infrastructure to turn what was once impossible into everyday results.

Visit www.rapidcanvas.ai or connect with us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, and X.

Media Contact

Shatay Trigere, RapidCanvas, 1 646-239-1419, [email protected], https://rapidcanvas.ai/

SOURCE RapidCanvas