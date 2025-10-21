RapidCanvas Named 'Momentum Leader', 'High Performer', and 'Users Most Likely to Recommend' for Data Science & Machine Learning in G2's Fall 2025 Report

"What truly sets RapidCanvas apart is their commitment to delivering solutions at a speed that is nothing short of astonishing." Post this

This recognition is based on G2's analysis of verified user reviews and reinforces RapidCanvas's growing reputation as a dynamic, top-quality solution poised for continued success. RapidCanvas achieved outstanding scores across all key performance metrics. In the same report, the company received multiple G2 badges, including "Best Meets Requirements," "High Performer," "Momentum Leader," and "Users Most Likely to Recommend."

Expanding Recognition Throughout 2025

RapidCanvas has demonstrated a remarkable growth trajectory throughout 2025:

Spring 2025: Featured in 5 reports with 5 badges

Summer 2025: Featured in 10 reports with 6 badges

Fall 2025: Featured in 16 reports with 12 badges across the AI Data Science and Machine learning category, mid-market, and regional summaries

"We are thrilled by these votes of confidence from our customers," said Rahul Pangam, Founder and CEO of RapidCanvas. "Our Hybrid Approach™, which combines our Agentic AI platform with human expertise, enables organizations to implement enterprise-grade AI solutions faster and at 80% lower cost than traditional approaches."

Strong Client Testimonials

Just as impressive as the rankings were the verbatim client comments provided to G2. For example:

"RapidCanvas has been a pivotal partner in our digital transformation journey. They showed exceptional speed of execution in understanding our business, gathering and analyzing data, and building actionable insights and data apps. Their data science team was able to quickly grasp the nuances of our business and deliver meaningful insights for integration which has improved our operational efficiency and has impacted our bottom line in a meaningful way."

"What truly sets RapidCanvas apart is their commitment to delivering solutions at a speed that is nothing short of astonishing."

"Apart from the product, which itself is amazing and super easy to use, the support from the RapidCanvas team has been exemplary."

This G2 recognition comes as high-growth businesses seek AI solutions that deliver measurable results without requiring extensive technical expertise or massive investments. Working with RapidCanvas, clients typically see strong positive ROI within 4-8 weeks of beginning an engagement with the company.

A complete listing of scores, recognition, and reviews is available at https://www.g2.com/products/rapidcanvas/reviews

About RapidCanvas

RapidCanvas is the trusted partner for transforming your business with AI. Our hybrid platform combines autonomous AI agents with human experts to deliver enterprise-grade AI that's accessible, reliable, and fast. We help organizations in supply chain management, manufacturing, retail, consumer goods, financial services, and infrastructure, unlock the hidden value in their data—delivering measurable outcomes 10X faster and at 80% lower cost. Recognized by G2 as a top 5 platform for Data Science and Machine Learning, RapidCanvas empowers companies across manufacturing, financial services, retail, and infrastructure to turn what was once impossible into everyday results.

Media Contact

Shatay Trigere, RapidCanvas, 1 646-239-1419, [email protected], https://rapidcanvas.ai/

SOURCE RapidCanvas