Rapidflare and McFadyen Digital Partner to Accelerate B2B eCommerce with AI Agents

Rapidflare's AI Agents represent a genuine leap forward for B2B e-commerce. Together, we're enabling our clients to move beyond static search and rigid filters toward a truly intelligent commerce experience. Uma Gandhi, SVP, McFadyen Digital Post this

Companies that sell complex technical products, from industrial components to specialized equipment, face a persistent challenge: eCommerce conversion rates that stall at just 1–2%. Buyers experience analysis paralysis as they audit datasheets, cross-reference specifications, and navigate rigid parametric filters that often fail to surface the right products. The result is website drop-off, abandoned carts, and lost revenue. Meanwhile, order processing remains largely manual, slowing deals and tying up pre-sales engineers on routine inquiries instead of strategic accounts.

Intelligent Agents for Smarter B2B Buying

Rapidflare's AI Agents integrate directly with Adobe Commerce and build deep product understanding through proprietary knowledge graphs. Rather than forcing buyers through static filter trees, these agents engage in natural, consultative conversations, understanding requirements, recommending the right configurations, and guiding buyers to purchase with confidence. Paired with McFadyen Digital's deep eCommerce platform expertise and implementation capabilities, the partnership delivers a turnkey solution for B2B companies ready to modernize the buyer journey.

"B2B buyers deserve the same intuitive, intelligent experience that consumers take for granted, but the complexity of technical products has made that nearly impossible until now. Our AI Agents don't just search; they understand products the way a seasoned sales engineer does. Partnering with McFadyen Digital allows us to bring this capability to Adobe Commerce customers at scale." — Navanee Sundaramoorthy, Founder & CEO, Rapidflare.

Key Benefits for B2B Commerce Leaders

Double web conversion rates. AI Agents guide buyers through complex product catalogs with conversational intelligence, eliminating the analysis paralysis that causes drop-off and dramatically increasing the percentage of visitors who convert to qualified leads and orders.

Increase average deal size. By understanding buyer intent at a deeper level, AI Agents surface relevant cross-sell and upsell opportunities that traditional search and navigation simply miss, expanding order value with every interaction.

Automate long-tail inquiries. Free pre-sales engineers and product experts from repetitive specification questions. AI Agents handle the volume of routine inquiries with accuracy and speed, allowing your technical staff to focus on high-value, strategic accounts.

"We've spent over three decades helping the world's leading brands build and optimize their digital commerce platforms. Rapidflare's AI Agents represent a genuine leap forward for B2B, bringing conversational product intelligence directly into the buying experience. Together, we're enabling our clients to move beyond static search and rigid filters toward a truly intelligent commerce experience." — Uma Gandhi, SVP, McFadyen Digital

How It Works

Rapidflare's AI Agents are purpose-built for B2B product complexity. The platform ingests product catalogs, technical specifications, datasheets, and application notes to construct a comprehensive knowledge graph, a structured representation of every product, its attributes, compatibility rules, and use-case context. When a buyer engages with the AI Agent on an Adobe Commerce storefront, the agent draws on this knowledge graph to deliver precise, context-aware recommendations in real time. McFadyen Digital provides end-to-end implementation services, ensuring seamless integration with existing Adobe Commerce environments, ERP systems, and back-office workflows.

Availability

The joint solution is available immediately to B2B companies running Adobe Commerce. Companies interested in learning how AI Agents can transform their digital commerce experience are encouraged to contact Rapidflare or McFadyen Digital for a personalized demo.

About Rapidflare

Rapidflare builds AI-powered domain specific agents for electronics, semiconductors, and other technically complex industries. Its product intelligence powered AI platform gives teams natural-language access to product and engineering knowledge, making it easier to find accurate answers, support customers, and move faster across critical workflows. By combining proprietary knowledge graph technology with conversational AI, Rapidflare transforms static eCommerce experiences into intelligent, consultative buying journeys. For more information, visit www.rapidflare.ai.

About McFadyen Digital

McFadyen Digital is a global commerce consultancy and systems integrator helping B2B and B2C enterprises modernize with composable architectures, marketplaces, and AI-powered experiences. We unify commerce, data, and content across ERP, PIM, OMS, CRM, and analytics to drive measurable growth and operational efficiency.

With 25+ years of enterprise execution and platform expertise across solutions like Adobe Commerce, Mirakl, and composable technologies, we deliver from strategy and platform selection through build, migration, and ongoing optimization and managed support. For more information visit www.mcfadyen.com.

Media Contact

Balpreet Kaur, Rapidflare, 1 2068614231, [email protected], rapidflare.ai

SOURCE Rapidflare