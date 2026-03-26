Rapidflare and Rolling Wireless Partner to Transform Technical Support for Connected Automotive and IoT Products

Rapidflare's responsiveness helped us expand the solution beyond its original scope. "We now have a tailored platform that supports our goal of delivering faster, high-accuracy technical support to customers worldwide." - Thierry Uguen, VP Product Marketing & Support at Rolling Wireless. Post this

Rapidflare bridges these gaps by combining knowledge graphs with visual reasoning to map the relationships between components, engineering changes, and system dependencies. The result is a natural-language interface that gives both internal teams and customers instant access to context-aware, reliable answers, without needing to know where the information lives.

Making Fragmented Knowledge Instantly Actionable

"As automotive products transition toward software-defined architectures, the volume of technical metadata is exploding," said Navanee Sundaramoorthy, CEO of Rapidflare. "Companies don't need another search tool, they need a way to make fragmented knowledge instantly actionable. Our platform doesn't just find documents; it understands the engineering context behind them."

For Rolling Wireless, the impact went beyond the original project scope. "The Rapidflare team's responsiveness allowed us to extend the solution's capabilities well beyond what we initially planned," said Thierry Uguen, VP of Product Marketing and Support at Rolling Wireless. "We now have a tailored platform that directly supports our goal of delivering faster, high-accuracy technical support to our global customers."

A Multi-Tier Intelligence Platform Built for Scale

Working closely with Rolling Wireless, Rapidflare deployed a multi-agent knowledge platform designed around the company's distinct support tiers:

NAD Partner Hub: Each OEM customer receives a dedicated AI agent trained on their specific documentation, product configurations, and support history, eliminating repetitive queries and accelerating resolution times.

V2X Customer Hub: An always-available AI assistant that gives Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) customers immediate, accurate answers on product integration, certification, and troubleshooting, without requiring human intervention for routine interactions.

Internal Escalation Hub: A restricted-access agent that gives Rolling Wireless's support engineers instant access to proprietary documentation, internal FAQs, and escalation guidance, turning complex queries into fast, consistent resolutions.

As cellular connectivity becomes standard across modern mobility, this partnership positions Rolling Wireless at the forefront of AI-driven operational efficiency.

About Rapidflare

Rapidflare is an AI product intelligence platform purpose-built for electronics, semiconductor, and other technically complex enterprises. In industries where knowledge spans chip architectures, firmware ecosystems, hardware revisions, and dense regulatory documentation, Rapidflare transforms fragmented engineering data into a single, queryable intelligence layer. By combining knowledge graphs with visual reasoning, Rapidflare enables technical teams to access and interpret complex documentation through natural language, reducing time-to-resolution, improving data reliability, and unlocking the full value of institutional engineering knowledge. Learn more at rapidflare.ai

About Rolling Wireless

Rolling Wireless is the world's leading supplier of network access devices (NADs) to the automotive industry, with over 60 million automotive-grade cellular modules shipped to date. In addition to NADs, our portfolio also includes V2X, Wi‑Fi/Bluetooth connectivity, and automotive‑grade software solutions. Building on more than two decades of innovation and operational excellence, Rolling Wireless helps automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers create applications that enhance safety, delight drivers, and generate additional revenue. Learn more at rollingwireless.com

Media Contact

Balpreet Kaur, Rapidflare, 1 2068614231, [email protected], rapidflare.ai

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SOURCE Rapidflare