Rapidflare launches Electronics Industry's first AI Agent with Visual Reasoning

Rapidflare's Visual Reasoning Engine unlocks knowledge trapped inside diagrams, schematics, and technical visuals, enabling enterprise AI systems to access and reason over the full fidelity of technical documentation. By integrating visual content directly into retrieval and response generation, it eliminates blind spots created by text-only AI systems.
SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rapidflare today announced the launch of its Visual Reasoning Engine, a new enterprise AI capability that enables AI agents to extract and reason over technical diagrams, schematics, charts, and visual layouts.
While large language models have advanced rapidly in understanding text, most enterprise AI systems remain blind to visual technical content embedded deep inside long PDF files. In industries such as semiconductors, electronics, manufacturing, medical devices, and infrastructure, critical knowledge often lives inside images buried in PDF files, not paragraphs.
Traditional Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) systems typically flatten documents into text during ingestion, discarding diagrams and structured visuals. This creates a structural blind spot: key specifications embedded in schematics, timing charts, mechanical drawings, and configuration screenshots never make it into retrieval.
Rapidflare's Visual Reasoning Engine addresses this gap by:
- Reconstructing technical visuals with layout and structural fidelity
- Indexing diagrams, tables and text within a unified multi-modal retrieval framework
- Integrating visuals directly into AI-generated responses
The result is enterprise AI that delivers diagram-grounded, traceable answers rather than approximate summaries.
"In deep technical domains, diagrams aren't decoration, they are the specification," said John Williams, Chief Scientist at Rapidflare. "If the critical detail lives in a schematic or drawing, the AI needs to understand that visual directly."
"Enterprise AI investments only deliver real ROI when systems can access the full truth of the underlying data," said Navanee Sundaramoorthy, CEO of Rapidflare. "Too many AI deployments stop at text summarization. Our focus is building infrastructure that supports high-precision, high-trust workflows, where AI drives measurable operational impact, not just impressive demos."
The Visual Reasoning Engine is available immediately as part of the Rapidflare enterprise AI platform.
