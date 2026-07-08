Rapidflare Partners with DEEPX to Drive Technical Intelligence for the Physical AI Ecosystem

Rapidflare enables us to deliver fast, reliable access to the knowledge required to build, optimize, and deploy on DEEPX while maintaining the accuracy, traceability, and trust required in mission-critical technical environments. -Tim Park, Strategic Marketing Director, DEEPX. Post this

A Trusted Intelligence Layer for High-Tech Engineering

The integration allows developers, customers, and engineering teams to receive instant, accurate answers cited with deep links across fragmented hardware and software knowledge sources. By streamlining access to technical expertise, the platform accelerates development timelines and significantly reduces support friction.

As edge AI platforms expand globally across robotics, smart mobility, industrial automation, and intelligent infrastructure, technical knowledge must scale efficiently. Rapidflare is engineered specifically for these complex environments where accuracy and explainability are essential. The platform leverages knowledge graphs, structured reasoning with tool calling, and source-level traceability to transform disparate engineering data into reliable operational intelligence.

"Physical AI systems will increasingly depend on trusted knowledge as much as they depend on compute," said Prush Palanichamy, Co-Founder and CRO of Rapidflare. "Our work with DEEPX demonstrates how organizations can create a reliable intelligence layer. Long term, we believe this becomes a foundational layer for how Physical AI platforms are built, supported, and continuously improved."

Full-Stack Foundation for Physical AI Deployment

Together, the companies are delivering a full-stack solution to make physical autonomy highly maintainable. While DEEPX provides the processing backend through its edge AI silicon, including the flagship DX-M1 and the generative AI-focused DX-M2 NPUs, Rapidflare delivers the mission-critical intelligence layer.

Rapidflare's agentic systems ingest the complete technical parameters of a physical product, including schematics, configuration guides, and maintenance logs, to provide real- time guidance. Whether debugging an industrial system in the field, configuring a newly deployed robot, or training operators on complex equipment, the platform ensures the high accuracy required for enterprise environments.

"Scaling Physical AI requires more than breakthrough silicon," said Tim Park, Strategic Marketing Director at DEEPX. "As our ecosystem grows, developers and customers need fast, reliable access to the knowledge required to build, optimize, and deploy on DEEPX. Rapidflare enables us to deliver that experience while maintaining the accuracy, traceability, and trust required in mission-critical technical environments."

Availability and Future Roadmaps

The Rapidflare platform is currently live and fully integrated within DEEPX's technical support, engineering, and developer enablement systems.

Moving forward, both companies aim to expand the framework to bridge the gap between documentation and real-world operational feedback. The collaboration establishes the long-term infrastructure necessary for advanced edge devices—such as factory robots and autonomous machinery—to seamlessly utilize automated troubleshooting, self-diagnosis, and real-time configuration guidance directly at the edge.

To learn more, visit www.deepx.ai or www.rapidflare.ai.

About Rapidflare

Rapidflare is an agentic AI platform built for technical and engineering organizations across the semiconductor, electronics, OEM, and industrial technology sectors. The platform transforms fragmented documentation, engineering systems, product data, and support workflows into trusted operational intelligence. By combining structured knowledge systems, explainable AI, and engineering-aware reasoning, Rapidflare enables organizations to deliver accurate, source-cited answers across complex technical environments.

About DEEPX

DEEPX is a leading on-device AI semiconductor company dedicated to democratizing Physical AI at the edge. Powered by its proprietary NPU architecture, DEEPX delivers high-performance, ultra-low-power solutions that enable edge devices to process sophisticated workloads—from real-time computer vision to on-device LLMs—locally. We empower industries, from robotics to smart cities, to unlock new possibilities with energy-efficient, secure, and cost-effective intelligence, visit www.deepx.ai

Media Contact

Balpreet Kaur, Rapidflare, 1 2068614231, [email protected], rapidflare.ai

Ella Lee, Deepx, [email protected], deepx.ai

SOURCE Rapidflare