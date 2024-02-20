Rapidly Growing Better Health Group Launches Value-Based Arrangements In Alabama And Oklahoma

We have the opportunity to further transition the healthcare landscape from sick care to the Better Health practice of medicine. Post this

Patients can access Better Health Group's value-based primary care at company-owned medical centers that operate under the VIPcare brand and through Better Health Group-affiliated providers at independent medical practices. As in all the states in which it operates, the company partners with Alabama and Oklahoma primary care providers to successfully manage their practices under value-based care, including technological and analytical support as well as operational support from a local team of experts.

"As a value-based care organization, our entire model is predicated on robust physician engagement and high-quality care. That combination produces better health outcomes and reduces overall cost," said Mike Polen, CEO of Better Health Group. "Now that our health plan partners in Oklahoma and Alabama have moved to value-based care with us, we have the opportunity to further transition the healthcare landscape from sick care to the Better Health practice of medicine."

About Better Health Group

Better Health Group is an industry-leading value-based primary care organization with a nearly two-decade-long track record of empowering providers to provide better care. Better Health Group's MSO services offer external provider networks and company-owned clinics with the toolkit and solutions to operate as value-based care practices. The company owns and operates 162 VIPcare medical centers and works with 1,200-plus employed and affiliated providers, managing care for more than a quarter-million patients. Better Health Group operates in nine markets, across Medicare Advantage, Medicare ACOs, Medicaid, and Commercial Insurance.

Media Contact

Lindsey Pierson, Better Health Group, 813-614-2075, [email protected], www.betterhealthgroup.com

SOURCE Better Health Group