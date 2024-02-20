Rapidly Growing Better Health Group Launches Value-Based Arrangements In Alabama And Oklahoma

Care Model Expands Value-Based Primary Care To Residents Of Both States And Will Support Improved Health Outcomes
TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Better Health Group, one of the largest value-based care companies in the U.S. with more than 1,200 employed and affiliated providers, announced it has expanded its value-based care model to operations in Alabama and Oklahoma. Under the new arrangements, members of partner health plans can participate in Better Health Group's value-based care model, which emphasizes screening and prevention, early medical intervention, and management of chronic conditions. Better Health Group's value-based care approach produces improved health outcomes for patients, empowers providers to offer individualized care, and reduces unnecessary medical costs while increasing quality scores for health plan partners.
In addition to value-based models with health plan partners, Better Health Group also began offering Alabama and Oklahoma patients enrolled in traditional, fee-for-service Medicare the choice to participate in its Accountable Care Organization (ACO).
Patients can access Better Health Group's value-based primary care at company-owned medical centers that operate under the VIPcare brand and through Better Health Group-affiliated providers at independent medical practices. As in all the states in which it operates, the company partners with Alabama and Oklahoma primary care providers to successfully manage their practices under value-based care, including technological and analytical support as well as operational support from a local team of experts.
"As a value-based care organization, our entire model is predicated on robust physician engagement and high-quality care. That combination produces better health outcomes and reduces overall cost," said Mike Polen, CEO of Better Health Group. "Now that our health plan partners in Oklahoma and Alabama have moved to value-based care with us, we have the opportunity to further transition the healthcare landscape from sick care to the Better Health practice of medicine."
