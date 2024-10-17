RapidRatings Appoints Eamonn Dunne as Chief Technology Officer

"I'm thrilled to join RapidRatings and be part of a team that is revolutionizing the way businesses assess financial risk," said Dunne. Post this

As CTO of RapidRatings, Dunne will oversee the company's technology strategy, driving innovation and ensuring the continued delivery of high-quality data analysis and risk mitigation solutions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Eamonn to the RapidRatings team," said John D'Aleo, CEO of RapidRatings. "His deep understanding of technology and his passion for innovation aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing the most accurate and valuable financial risk tool on the market and our constant desire to deliver more to our clients"

"I'm thrilled to join RapidRatings and be part of a team that is revolutionizing the way businesses assess financial risk," said Dunne. "I look forward to developing innovative solutions that continue to help businesses make informed decisions and ensuring that RapidRatings remains an industry leader."

About RapidRatings:

RapidRatings sets the standard for financial health transparency between business partners, transforming the way leading companies manage enterprise and financial risk. The company provides the most sophisticated analysis of the financial health of public and private companies in over 140 countries worldwide. Through RapidRatings, businesses can build more meaningful relationships and gain visibility into the financial stability of global suppliers, vendors, and other third parties. Learn more at www.rapidratings.com.

