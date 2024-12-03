RapidScale, a Cox Business company, Achieves the AWS Generative AI Competency

"Achieving the AWS Generative AI Competency is validation of all the investment we have put into helping our customers use generative AI to achieve better business results," said Duane Barnes, RapidScale President. Post this

"Achieving the AWS Generative AI Competency is validation of all the investment we have put into helping our customers use generative AI to achieve better business results," said Duane Barnes, RapidScale President. "While AI is a massive opportunity for organizations, they often don't have the expertise or data strategy needed to make it practical for their business. RapidScale's extensive expertise in use case development, data lake and data warehouse deployment, and LLM implementation is helping customers turn AI into a competitive advantage."

The AWS Competency Program aims to assist customers in connecting with AWS Partners who possess extensive knowledge and technical expertise in using AWS technologies and best practices to adopt generative AI. These partners facilitate the seamless integration and deployment of AWS-based solutions to meet the unique needs of both startups and global enterprises.

"We are thrilled to partner with RapidScale to leverage the power of AWS generative AI and further elevate the impact of our Nano platform and league," said Syed Abbas, CEO of 2Cimple. RapidScale used AWS AI/ML services to help customer 2Cimple develop a powerful new generative AI Chatbot. "This integration will provide businesses with a comprehensive solution to educate, motivate, and empower their stakeholders to embrace sustainability practices. We can create a truly engaging and effective way to drive sustainable behavior change and empower organizations with actionable insights."

In original Cox Business research results earlier this year, the majority of small business owners reported that they saw AI as a tool to strengthen and grow their teams and 53% planned to invest more in AI during 2024.

About RapidScale

Accelerate Your Digital Transformation with RapidScale and AWS.

Whether you're modernizing legacy IT systems or launching applications to serve millions, RapidScale and AWS unite to empower your business with a comprehensive suite of cutting-edge cloud solutions. Our partnership combines AWS's industry-leading infrastructure with RapidScale's expert managed services to reduce complexity, streamline IT administration, and fuel innovation.

We transform technology into your most powerful competitive advantage. Experience the synergy of two industry leaders working together to propel your business forward in the digital age.

For more information on how RapidScale and AWS can revolutionize your IT landscape, visit https://rapidscale.net/public-cloud/platforms/aws-cloud.

[email protected]

