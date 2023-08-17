RapidScale, a Cox Business Company, Hires Reputable Sales Leader as a Cloud Solutions Consultant for the Central Heartlands Region

Chris has been very successful in building solid relationships with partners and clients, helping them to leverage cutting-edge technology to improve security, productivity, and agility. Tweet this

Over a decade of industry experience with a proven track record of solution-based consulting for enterprise organizations

Extensive knowledge in business development and technology solutions including SD-WAN migrations, UCaaS, SaaS, and cybersecurity

Previously a sales leader for Data Solutions Group where he developed result-driven sales strategies, and delivered a unique buying experience for customers by reducing billing issues and install times

Customer-centric, seasoned sales leader and entrepreneur who is focused on solving complex business problems

"I'm thrilled to welcome a skilled, knowledgeable, and well-trusted industry leader to the team," said Roberts. "I'm very confident that partners will benefit from his expertise and experience."

About RapidScale

RapidScale is a platform that simplifies IT. We help lean IT teams manage the technology that is vital to \running day-to-day operations so they can stay focused on driving growth. We deliver it as-a-Service, with flexible management options, making technology accessible through our industry-leading management portal, putting the power to scale at their fingertips.

Already a powerhouse in managed services, the acquisition of Logicworks, a managed public cloud and modernization company, gives RapidScale an even more robust portfolio to simplify IT migration, modernization, and management putting lean IT teams back in control and enabling them to focus on business success and growth. For more information, visit http://www.rapidscale.net.

About Cox Business

The commercial division of Cox Communications, Cox Business, provides a broad commercial solutions portfolio including advanced cloud and managed IT solutions and fiber-based network solutions that create connected environments, unique hospitality experiences and support diverse applications for nearly 370,000 businesses nationwide. For more information, please visit http://www.coxbusiness.com.

Media Contact

Nikki Salazar

[email protected]

