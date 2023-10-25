RapidScale, A Cox Business Company, Wins 2023 Mobile Breakthrough Award

We're proud to have made strategic investments in the past year to continue to drive innovation and agility for our clients so they can keep the focus on scaling their business. Post this

RapidScale is a breakthrough platform that turns technology into a business' most significant competitive advantage. With their recent acquisition of Logicworks, the company has the expertise and capabilities to help companies innovate faster with public cloud and modernization services. Their comprehensive portfolio of private and public cloud solutions is tailored to evolving business needs and backed by one of the industry's deepest benches of certified experts. RapidScale makes innovation easy and fast by delivering the latest solutions to keep technology systems as fluid and responsive as the markets they serve.

"We're grateful to be Mobile Breakthroughs' 'Enterprise Cloud Computing Platform of the Year.' Technologies change faster than IT teams can support them, and it's a challenge to keep up and be strategic with the growing complexities," said RapidScale Vice President Duane Barnes. "We're proud to have made strategic investments in the past year to continue to drive innovation and agility for our clients so they can keep the focus on scaling their business."

The mission of the annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize innovation, hard work, and success in a range of mobile and wireless technology categories, including Cloud Computing, Mobile Management, Wireless and Broadband, Mobile Analytics, IoT, Smart City, and many more. This year's program included thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"With flexible management options, RapidScale makes technology accessible through their industry-leading management portal. Users experience improved processes, new revenue streams, and decreased operating costs," stated Steve Johansson, managing director of Mobile Breakthrough. "The demands of IT teams are dynamic and shaped by the demand for applications, remote work, and changing business strategy. RapidScale addresses IT problems from everyday issues to more unique challenges while also modernizing functions for their clients."

