RapidScale Achieves the AWS Small and Medium Business Competency

"We're incredibly proud to earn the AWS Small and Medium Business Competency status," said RapidScale Vice President and General Manager Duane Barnes. "Our team of certified engineers, architects, and data scientists is dedicated to helping SMB organizations unlock opportunities for growth and innovation through AWS. Our optimization, management, and AI/ML practices create powerful solutions for SMB customers to grow their business, innovate faster, and turn technology into a competitive advantage."

RapidScale's team of public cloud experts has a long, proven history of providing seamless digital transformation utilizing AWS. Now with RapidScale's AI/ML & Big Data service, customers can harness the power of AI technology to enable nimble decision-making, boost operational efficiency, and create new customer experiences.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

About RapidScale

RapidScale helps customers migrate, run, and operate mission-critical workloads on AWS with security, scalability, and efficiency baked in. RapidScale's Cloud Reliability Platform combines world-class engineering talent, policy-as-code, and integrated tooling to enable customers to confidently meet compliance regulations, security requirements, cost control, and high availability. Together with our team of dedicated certified engineers and decades of IT management experience, we ensure our customers' success across every stage of the Cloud Adoption Framework.

About Cox Communications

Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through technology. As the largest private broadband company in America, we operate fiber-powered networks in more than 30 states, providing connections and advanced cloud and managed IT services for nearly seven million homes and businesses nationwide. We're dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities, and the characteristics that make each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox.

The commercial division of Cox Communications, Cox Business, provides a broad commercial solutions portfolio, including advanced managed IT and fiber-based network solutions that support connected environments, unique hospitality experiences, and diverse applications for nearly 370,000 businesses nationwide. For more information, please visit http://www.coxbusiness.com.

