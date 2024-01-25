RapidScale Achieves the AWS Small and Medium Business Competency

This accreditation highlights RapidScale's expertise in enabling SMB customers to meet their business goals through a broad array of AWS services.
RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RapidScale, a Cox Business company, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Small and Medium Business Competency. This specialization recognizes RapidScale as an AWS Partner with a unique focus on small and medium-sized customers (SMBs) with extensive expertise in enabling SMB customers to meet their goals by utilizing the broad array of AWS services. This designation, in concert with our AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status, demonstrates RapidScale's ability to help SMB customers simplify IT and unleash innovation.
Achieving the AWS Small and Medium Business Competency, in addition to achieving the AWS Managed Service Competency, AWS Migration Competency, AWS Security Competency, AWS DevOps Competency, AWS Software as a Service (SaaS) Competency, and AWS Healthcare Competency designations, further differentiates RapidScale as an AWS Partner that has demonstrated proficiency and proven customer success helping SMBs solve their business and technical problems. RapidScale provides specialized cloud and modernization services to help SMBs design, develop, and deploy innovative projects on AWS. RapidScale is equipped to handle these challenges with solutions designed with their customer's unique needs in mind, including consideration for SMBs' typical deployment models, their level of IT capabilities and financing preferences, and their local and industry requirements.
"We're incredibly proud to earn the AWS Small and Medium Business Competency status," said RapidScale Vice President and General Manager Duane Barnes. "Our team of certified engineers, architects, and data scientists is dedicated to helping SMB organizations unlock opportunities for growth and innovation through AWS. Our optimization, management, and AI/ML practices create powerful solutions for SMB customers to grow their business, innovate faster, and turn technology into a competitive advantage."
RapidScale's team of public cloud experts has a long, proven history of providing seamless digital transformation utilizing AWS. Now with RapidScale's AI/ML & Big Data service, customers can harness the power of AI technology to enable nimble decision-making, boost operational efficiency, and create new customer experiences.
AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.
About RapidScale
RapidScale helps customers migrate, run, and operate mission-critical workloads on AWS with security, scalability, and efficiency baked in. RapidScale's Cloud Reliability Platform combines world-class engineering talent, policy-as-code, and integrated tooling to enable customers to confidently meet compliance regulations, security requirements, cost control, and high availability. Together with our team of dedicated certified engineers and decades of IT management experience, we ensure our customers' success across every stage of the Cloud Adoption Framework.
About Cox Communications
Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through technology. As the largest private broadband company in America, we operate fiber-powered networks in more than 30 states, providing connections and advanced cloud and managed IT services for nearly seven million homes and businesses nationwide. We're dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities, and the characteristics that make each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox.
The commercial division of Cox Communications, Cox Business, provides a broad commercial solutions portfolio, including advanced managed IT and fiber-based network solutions that support connected environments, unique hospitality experiences, and diverse applications for nearly 370,000 businesses nationwide. For more information, please visit http://www.coxbusiness.com.
