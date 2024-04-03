RapidScale Commits Unwavering Support for Customers Amidst Industry Disruptions with Broadcom's Acquisition of VMware

Upon close evaluation, there has been no direct impact on our core cloud services due to Broadcom's changes, and we are focused on the stability, reliability, and continuity of our services to our customers. Post this

As one of the remaining 400 Premier-Level managed service providers, RapidScale is already well-positioned to minimize the impact of Broadcom's changes in VMware virtualization products. RapidScale supports and guides its customers by providing well-architected, state-of-the-art hosted environments with modern equipment and solutions that naturally accommodate Broadcom's licensing changes. The team's dedicated resources and certified experts for hosted and public cloud enable them to deliver more optimized virtualization solutions that best fit their customers' business needs.

"We understand Broadcom has made decisions affecting many service providers and their customers," said RapidScale President Duane Barnes. "Upon close evaluation, there has been no direct impact on our core cloud services due to Broadcom's changes, and we are focused on the stability, reliability, and continuity of our services to our customers. As a trusted partner, we are fully dedicated to ensuring our clients exceed their IT demands."

For more details about RapidScale's ability to help VMware customers and partners, visit https://rapidscale.net/broadcom-vmware-premier-partner.

About RapidScale

Whether refreshing legacy IT systems or launching an app that will reach millions, RapidScale empowers your business with a complete set of private and public cloud solutions to simplify IT and unleash innovation.

From Infrastructure as a Service to AI, RapidScale brings you the best portfolio of managed services in the industry, backed by a deep bench of certified experts holding over 400 accreditations. RapidScale has helped hundreds of customers migrate to AWS and Azure while helping over 2000 customers drive the complexity and administration out of IT. RapidScale makes technology your biggest competitive advantage. For more information, visit http://www.rapidscale.net.

About Cox Communications

Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through technology. As the largest private broadband company in America, we operate fiber-powered networks in more than 30 states, providing connections and advanced managed IT and cloud services for nearly seven million homes and businesses nationwide. We're dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities and the characteristics that make each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox.

The commercial division of Cox Communications, Cox Business, provides a broad commercial solutions portfolio, including advanced managed IT, cloud and fiber-based network solutions that support connected environments, unique hospitality experiences and diverse applications for nearly 370,000 businesses nationwide. For more information, please visit http://www.coxbusiness.com.

