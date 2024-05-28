RapidScale Earns a Spot on CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 List

We are committed to providing a powerhouse portfolio of cutting-edge services that simplify IT and unleash innovation for businesses across all industries. Post this

In the past year, RapidScale experienced massive business growth, adding more talent and leaders across all departments to properly support its growing customer base. RapidScale also continues to evolve its already powerful portfolio of private and public cloud solutions by investing in new emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML). Increasing its ability to meet today's dynamic IT and business needs, RapidScale launched its AI/ML Big Data service that helps businesses innovate for their future. Their certified experts and data scientists help businesses chart their path forward to optimize their existing AI/ML infrastructure or start their AI journey. Throughout this year, RapidScale plans to further enhance its AI service so customers can benefit from improved operations, new customer experiences, and accelerated business performance.

"We are committed to providing a powerhouse portfolio of cutting-edge services that simplify IT and unleash innovation for businesses across all industries," said RapidScale President Duane Barnes. "This recognition is a testament to the incredible talent, best-of-breed technology and resources we've acquired to further support the partners we work with and the customers we serve."

"Ranking on CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 recognizes the service innovations and market responsiveness of the list's leading technology integrators, managed service providers, and IT consulting firms," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "These companies have shown an unflagging commitment to business agility, continued growth, and future success through a period of rapid IT channel change, including the expansion of Everything as a Service and GenAI disruption. Our congratulations go to each company named to this year's Solution Provider 500!"

CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 list will be available online at http://www.CRN.com/SP500, and a sampling of the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About RapidScale

Whether refreshing legacy IT systems or launching an app that will reach millions, RapidScale empowers your business with a complete set of private and public cloud solutions to simplify IT and unleash innovation.

From Infrastructure as a Service to AI, RapidScale brings you the best portfolio of managed services in the industry, backed by a deep bench of certified experts holding over 400 accreditations. RapidScale has helped hundreds of customers migrate to AWS and Azure, while also helping over 2000 customers drive the complexity and administration out of IT. RapidScale makes technology your biggest competitive advantage. For more information, visit http://www.rapidscale.net.

About Cox Communications

Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through technology. As the largest private broadband company in America, we operate fiber-powered networks in more than 30 states, providing connections and advanced cloud and managed IT services for nearly seven million homes and businesses nationwide. We're dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities and the characteristics that make each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox.

The commercial division of Cox Communications, Cox Business, provides a broad commercial solutions portfolio, including advanced managed IT and fiber-based network solutions that support connected environments, unique hospitality experiences and diverse applications for nearly 370,000 businesses nationwide. For more information, please visit http://www.coxbusiness.com.

Media Contact

Nikki Salazar Castillo

[email protected]

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: LinkedIn, X, Facebook.

© 2024 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Kristin DaSilva

The Channel Company

[email protected]

Media Contact

Nikki Salazar Castillo, RapidScale, 9492995263, [email protected], www.rapidscale.net

SOURCE RapidScale