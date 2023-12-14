RapidScale Earns Microsoft Azure Expert MSP Status, Demonstrating Exceptional Proficiency in Delivering Azure Managed Services

This achievement showcases our ongoing efforts to grow our expertise in IT modernization and strong commitment to delivering specialized services to our customers. Post this

Microsoft partners with this certification status must pass a rigorous, third-party audit process of their IT service management capabilities (300 + readiness hours across the entire business) and meet Microsoft's strict requirements related to expertise levels, consistent solution experiences, and customer satisfaction.

"We're incredibly proud of the team for their cross-functional effort to achieve this status. This achievement showcases our ongoing efforts to grow our expertise in IT modernization and strong commitment to delivering specialized services to our customers," said RapidScale Vice President and General Manager Duane Barnes.

About RapidScale

Whether refreshing legacy IT systems or launching an app that will reach millions, RapidScale empowers your business with a complete set of private and public cloud solutions to simplify IT and unleash innovation.

From Infrastructure as a Service to AI, RapidScale brings you the best portfolio of managed services in the industry, backed by a deep bench of certified experts holding over 400 accreditations. RapidScale has helped hundreds of customers migrate to AWS and Azure while helping over 2,000 customers drive the complexity and administration out of IT. RapidScale makes technology your biggest competitive advantage. For more information, visit http://www.rapidscale.net.

About Cox Business

The commercial division of Cox Communications and RapidScale's parent company, Cox Business, provides a broad commercial solutions portfolio, including advanced managed IT and fiber-based network solutions that support connected environments, unique hospitality experiences and diverse applications for nearly 370,000 businesses nationwide. For more information, please visit http://www.coxbusiness.com.

