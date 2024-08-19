RapidScale Earns No. 6 on the 2024 CRN® Fast Growth 150 List

This achievement demonstrates an exemplary commitment to success, agility in the face of rapid industry change, and creative strategies that drive lasting results. Post this

"Companies spotlighted on the 2024 Fast Growth 150 leveraged extensive technology expertise along with innovative business strategies to accelerate growth and stay ahead of the curve in the always-changing IT landscape," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "This achievement demonstrates an exemplary commitment to success, agility in the face of rapid industry change, and creative strategies that drive lasting results."

A portion of the 2024 Fast Growth 150 list will be featured in the August issue of CRN Magazine. Subscribe for your free copy of CRN magazine today. You can also view the complete list online at http://www.crn.com/fastgrowth150.

About RapidScale

Whether you are refreshing legacy IT systems or launching an app that will reach millions, RapidScale empowers your business with a complete set of private and public cloud solutions to simplify IT and unleash innovation.

From Infrastructure as a Service to AI, RapidScale brings you the best portfolio of managed services in the industry, backed by a deep bench of certified experts holding over 400 accreditations. RapidScale has helped hundreds of customers migrate to AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, while also helping over 2000 customers drive the complexity and administration out of IT. RapidScale makes technology your biggest competitive advantage. For more information, visit http://www.rapidscale.net.

About Cox Communications

Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through technology. As the largest private broadband company in America, we operate fiber-powered networks in more than 30 states, providing connections and advanced cloud and managed IT services for nearly seven million homes and businesses nationwide. We're dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities and the characteristics that make each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox.

The commercial division of Cox Communications, Cox Business, provides a broad commercial solutions portfolio, including advanced managed IT and fiber-based network solutions that support connected environments, unique hospitality experiences and diverse applications for nearly 370,000 businesses nationwide. For more information, please visit http://www.coxbusiness.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com

