RapidScale Earns the Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop Specialization

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RapidScale, the leading managed cloud services platform, announced that it had earned the Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop Specialization, validating its extensive expertise in deploying virtual desktop environments on Azure. Only partners meeting stringent customer success criteria and passing a third-party audit of their migration practices can earn this specialization. This designation underscores RapidScale's ability to deliver secure, scalable, and high-performing virtual desktop solutions tailored to meet the needs of modern businesses.
"Implementing virtual desktop technologies to improve performance and reduce costs can be a complicated and challenging process. Forward-thinking technology leaders are requiring that their partners have these types of specializations to ensure their projects come in on time and on budget," said RapidScale President Duane Barnes. "Our Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop specialization confirms our skills, knowledge, and processes will guarantee the highest levels of quality and reliability."
Andrew Smith, General Manager, Partner Program Management at Microsoft added, "The Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to deploying Azure Virtual Desktop in Azure. RapidScale clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to offer clients a path to transition to desktop-as-a-service in a scalable, secure, and cost-effective way."
About RapidScale
Whether you are refreshing legacy IT systems or launching an app that will reach millions, RapidScale empowers your business with a complete set of private and public cloud solutions to simplify IT and unleash innovation.
From Infrastructure as a Service to AI, RapidScale brings you the best portfolio of managed services in the industry, backed by a deep bench of certified experts holding over 400 accreditations. RapidScale has helped hundreds of customers migrate to AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, while also helping over 2000 customers drive the complexity and administration out of IT. RapidScale makes technology your biggest competitive advantage. For more information, visit http://www.rapidscale.net.
Through RapidScale, Cox Business, Segra and Hospitality Network, Cox Communications provides a broad commercial solutions portfolio including advanced cloud and managed IT solutions and fiber-based network solutions that create connected environments, unique hospitality experiences and support diverse applications for nearly 370,000 businesses nationwide.
