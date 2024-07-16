RapidScale Expands its Public Cloud Solutions Portfolio with Google Cloud

At our core, Cox and RapidScale are innovation companies, and this launch of Google Cloud offerings builds upon our mission of providing cutting-edge cloud and managed IT solutions. Post this

RapidScale's cloud engineers hold over 50 Google Cloud Platform professional certifications. With over 20 years of delivering powerful IT outcomes for businesses, the team has the resources and expertise to migrate, optimize, and develop solutions on Google Cloud to drive operational excellence and cost efficiency.

RapidScale's team of seasoned cloud engineers stands out in the industry, having planned, designed, and implemented more than 1,000 public cloud migrations. Their brain trust includes Certified Kubernetes Administrators, data scientists, generative AI experts, database engineers, FinOps specialists and highly experienced solutions architects. Their experience and expertise drive the delivery of Google Cloud's reliable and scalable infrastructure for customers, including:

Migration to Google Cloud: Analyze your current IT footprint, map it to optimal Google Cloud solutions, and develop a tailored migration strategy for your business.

Advanced Data Analytics: Equipping businesses with real-time data insights and powerful data processing tools.

Machine Learning and AI: Leveraging Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform and machine learning services to enhance operational efficiencies and customer experiences.

Global Reach: Access to Google Cloud's extensive network of data centers ensures rapid, reliable service anywhere in the world.

Cost Optimization: Maximize efficiency, take advantage of usage discounts, right-size resources, and proactively manage costs.

"RapidScale has a long history of simplifying IT and helping enterprises modernize their infrastructures so IT leaders can drive innovation," said RapidScale President Duane Barnes. "Our ability to effectively deliver Google Cloud solutions demonstrates our commitment to providing the best technologies to our customers. "

"I'm incredibly excited about RapidScale's powerhouse suite of cloud solutions and its deep bench of certified experts that deliver the business results customers must realize when modernizing their infrastructure," said Executive Vice President of Cox Business Jeff Breaux. "At our core, Cox and RapidScale are innovation companies, and this launch of Google Cloud offerings builds upon our mission of providing cutting-edge cloud and managed IT solutions."

For more information about RapidScale's Google Cloud offering, click here.

About RapidScale

Whether refreshing legacy IT systems or launching an app that will reach millions, RapidScale empowers your business with a complete set of private and public cloud solutions to simplify IT and unleash innovation.

From Infrastructure as a Service to AI, RapidScale brings you the best portfolio of managed services in the industry, backed by a deep bench of certified experts holding over 400 accreditations. RapidScale has helped hundreds of customers migrate to the cloud while helping over 2000 customers drive the complexity and administration out of IT. RapidScale makes technology your biggest competitive advantage. For more information, visit http://www.rapidscale.net.

About Cox Communications

Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through technology. As the largest private broadband company in America, we operate fiber-powered networks in more than 30 states, providing connections and advanced cloud and managed IT services for nearly seven million homes and businesses nationwide. We're dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities, and the characteristics that make each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox.

The commercial division of Cox Communications, Cox Business, provides a broad commercial solutions portfolio, including advanced managed IT and fiber-based network solutions that support connected environments, unique hospitality experiences, and diverse applications for nearly 370,000 businesses nationwide. For more information, please visit http://www.coxbusiness.com.

Media Contact

Nikki Salazar

[email protected]

Nikki Salazar, RapidScale, 9492995263, [email protected], www.rapidscale.net

